Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Accepted Amounts and Pricing Terms of its Tender Offers

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) (“Bristol Myers Squibb”), today announced the accepted amounts and pricing terms of the previously announced tender offers to purchase for cash its outstanding notes listed in the tables below.

The outstanding debt securities listed in (i) the first table below labeled “Pool 1” are referred to collectively as the “Pool 1 Notes” and (ii) the second table below labeled “Pool 2” are referred to collectively as the “Pool 2 Notes.” The Pool 1 Notes and the Pool 2 Notes are referred to collectively as the “Notes” and each series of Notes is referred to as a “series.” We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes for cash as an “Offer,” the offers to purchase the Pool 1 Notes collectively as the “Pool 1 Offers,” the offers to purchase the Pool 2 Notes collectively as the “Pool 2 Offers,” and all the offers to purchase Notes are referred to collectively as the “Offers.”

As previously announced, Bristol Myers Squibb (i) decreased the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 1 Notes it will accept for purchase from the previously announced amount of $4,000,000,000 to an amount sufficient (the “Amended Pool 1 Maximum”) to accept for purchase all Pool 1 Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Deadline and (ii) increased the maximum aggregate purchase price of the Pool 2 Notes it will accept for purchase from the previously announced amount of $3,000,000,000 to an amount sufficient (the “Amended Pool 2 Maximum”) to accept for purchase all Pool 2 Notes with an acceptance priority level at 1 through 4 (as set forth in the second table below) that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Deadline as well as up to $250,000,000 in principal amount of Bristol Myers Squibb’s 5.900% Notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes”). The Amended Pool 1 Maximum and Amended Pool 2 Maximum have now been established as approximately $3.99 billion and $3.51 billion, respectively.

The tables below indicate, among other things, the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered as of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on November 17, 2025, (the “Early Tender Deadline”) and accepted in each Offer, the Offer Yield (each as defined below), the proration factor, if any, and the total consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase (the “Total Consideration”), as calculated at 10:00 a.m. (New York City time) today, November 18, 2025 in accordance with the terms of the Offer to Purchase dated November 3, 2025 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

Since all of the Pool 1 Notes, and all of the Pool 2 Notes with an acceptance priority level at 1 through 4 that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Early Tender Deadline have been accepted for purchase by Bristol Myers Squibb, no proration procedures will be required for the Pool 1 Notes and the Pool 2 Notes with an acceptance priority level at 1 through 4. Since the aggregate principal amount of 2033 Notes exceeds $250,000,000, Bristol Myers has accepted the 2033 Notes on a prorated basis in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer to Purchase. No Pool 2 Notes with an acceptance priority level at 6 through 9, as set forth in the second table below, have been accepted for purchase. Bristol Myers Squibb has accepted Notes for purchase according to the Acceptance Priority Procedures and the terms and conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of Notes (each, a “Holder” and collectively, “Holders”) validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline that are accepted for purchase by Bristol Myers Squibb will receive the applicable Total Consideration, in cash. As described in the Offer to Purchase, Notes tendered and not accepted for purchase will be promptly returned to the tendering Holder’s account.

Pool 1

Offers to purchase for cash up to the Amended Pool 1 Maximum of the securities listed in the priority order below.

Acceptance Priority Level Title of Security CUSIP /ISIN Number(s) Principal Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered and Not Withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline Principal Amount Accepted Approximate Proration Factor Offer Yield(1) Total Consideration(2) 1 4.950% Notes due 2026 110122ED6/ US110122ED68 $1,000,000,000 $360,004,000 $360,004,000 100% 4.026% $1,002.16 2 3.200% Notes due 2026 110122CN6/ US110122CN68/ 110122CA4/ US110122CA48/ U11009BA1/ USU11009BA16 $1,749,998,000 $529,929,000 $529,929,000 100% 3.823% $996.51 3 4.900% Notes due 2027 110122EE4/ US110122EE42 $1,000,000,000 $519,484,000 $519,484,000 100% 3.748% $1,013.07 4 3.900% Notes due 2028 110122DE5/ US110122DE50/ 110122BQ0/ US110122BQ09/ U11009AQ7/ USU11009AQ76 $1,456,162,000 $560,147,000 $560,147,000 100% 3.756% $1,002.75 5 4.900% Notes due 2029 110122EF1/ US110122EF17 $1,750,000,000 $1,023,313,000 $1,023,313,000 100% 3.770% $1,033.46 6 3.400% Notes due 2029 110122CP1/ US110122CP17/ 110122CB2/ US110122CB21/ U11009BB9/ USU11009BB98 $2,399,977,000 $972,783,000 $972,783,000 100% 3.820% $985.66

(1) The “Offer Yield” is equal to the sum of (i) the applicable Reference Yield (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), which is based on the bid-side price of the applicable Reference U.S. Treasury Security (as specified in the Offer to Purchase), plus (ii) the applicable Fixed Spread (as specified in the Offer to Purchase).

(2) Includes the Early Tender Premium (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). Payable per each $1,000 principal amount of each specified series of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase.

Pool 2

Offers to purchase for cash up to the Amended Pool 2 Maximum of the securities listed in the priority order below.

Acceptance Priority Level Title of Security CUSIP / ISIN Number(s) Principal Amount Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered and Not Withdrawn as of the Early Tender Deadline Principal Amount Accepted Approximate Proration Factor Offer Yield(1) Total Consideration(2) 1 6.875% Debenture due 2097 110122AC2/ US110122AC22 $62,417,000 $6,178,000 $6,178,000 100% 6.125% $1,120.71 2 6.400% Notes due 2063 110122EC8/ US110122EC85 $1,250,000,000 $879,216,000 $879,216,000 100% 5.575% $1,129.13 3 6.250% Notes due 2053 110122EB0/ US110122EB03 $1,250,000,000 $811,465,000 $811,465,000 100% 5.425% $1,117.14 4 5.650% Notes due 2064 110122EL8/ US110122EL84 $1,750,000,000 $1,309,768,000 $1,309,768,000 100% 5.575% $1,011.67 5 5.900% Notes due 2033 110122DZ8/ US110122DZ89 $1,000,000,000 $493,578,000 $250,000,000 50.84% 4.333% $1,102.12 6 5.750% Notes due 2031 110122DY1/ US110122DY15 $1,000,000,000 $412,855,000 $0 — — — 7 5.550% Notes due 2054 110122EK0/ US110122EK02 $2,750,000,000 $1,917,650,000 $0 — — — 8 5.200% Notes due 2034 110122EH7/ US110122EH72 $2,500,000,000 $1,468,075,000 $0 — — — 9 5.100% Notes due 2031 110122EG9/ US110122EG99 $1,250,000,000 $666,525,000 $0 — — —

(1) The “Offer Yield” is equal to the sum of (i) the applicable Reference Yield (as defined in the Offer to Purchase), which is based on the bid-side price of the applicable Reference U.S. Treasury Security (as specified in the Offer to Purchase), plus (ii) the applicable Fixed Spread (as specified in the Offer to Purchase).

(2) Includes the Early Tender Premium (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). Payable per each $1,000 principal amount of each specified series of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase.

The withdrawal rights for the Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on November 17, 2025. As previously announced, all conditions of the Offers were deemed satisfied or waived by Bristol Myers Squibb by the Early Tender Deadline and Bristol Myers Squibb has elected to exercise its Early Settlement Right (as defined in the Offer to Purchase). The Early Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) will occur on November 20, 2025. The Offers will each expire at 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on December 3, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated by Bristol Myers Squibb. However, since the aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 Notes and Pool 2 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline met or exceeded the Amended Pool 1 Maximum and Amended Pool 2 Maximum, respectively, Bristol Myers Squibb expects that there will be no Final Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) and no tenders of Notes after the Early Tender Deadline will be accepted for purchase by Bristol Myers Squibb.

The Total Consideration that will be paid on the Early Tender Deadline for each series of Notes accepted for purchase does not include a cash payment equal to accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date. For the avoidance of doubt, interest will cease to accrue on the Early Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offers. Under no circumstances will any interest be payable to Holders because of any delay on the part of Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as the tender agent and information agent, The Depository Trust Company or any other party in the transmission of funds to Holders. See the Offer to Purchase for additional information.

All Notes accepted in the Offers will be cancelled and retired and will no longer remain outstanding obligations of Bristol Myers Squibb.

