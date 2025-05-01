Brightseed and Haleon Announce Strategic Collaboration to Harness AI for Small Molecule Discovery and Human Health Innovation

Forager® AI Platform to Enable Haleon’s Scientists to Unlock the Power of Nature for Consumer Health

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haleon (LSE: HLN), a global leader in consumer health, and Brightseed, the pioneer in AI-driven discovery of bioactive compounds, announced a new collaboration to advance the discovery of plant-based, small molecules with the potential to improve human health. This partnership will leverage Brightseed’s proprietary AI platform, Forager®, as a solution to accelerate scientific insights into the natural world and support Haleon’s mission to deliver innovative, science-led health solutions.

Forager is a cutting-edge, artificial intelligence platform that maps bioactives—compounds in plants and other natural sources that influence human biology—and identifies their mechanisms of action. In addition to this collaboration agreement, Brightseed will work with Haleon to make Forager directly accessible to Haleon’s scientists, enabling efficient natural bioactive discovery by integrating AI-powered discovery into their research and product development pipelines.

“We are thrilled with this partnership that augments our scientific capabilities towards groundbreaking advancements,” said Sandrine Alvarado, VP and Head of Future Horizons R&D at Haleon. “This collaboration is pivotal in accelerating discoveries and innovations that are firmly rooted in superior, trusted science and the highest standards of scientific integrity.”

Brightseed’s AI-driven approach to bioactive discovery has already yielded key insights into plant compounds with potential applications across metabolic health, gut health, immunity, and more. This collaboration aligns with Haleon’s commitment to science-backed innovation and the pursuit of next-generation natural health solutions.

“Forager’s AI not only accelerates innovation, it also expands possibilities in ways that would have been otherwise intractable,” said Lee Chae, Co-Founder and CEO at Brightseed. “With this collaboration, Haleon is poised to translate those possibilities into an engine for growth. By integrating Forager® into its research ecosystem, Haleon is furthering its commitment to improving everyday health with scientifically validated, nature-inspired solutions.”

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon’s product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

About Brightseed

Brightseed is an AI-driven biosciences company unlocking the power of nature to improve human health. Its proprietary AI platform, Forager®, identifies bioactive compounds in plants and natural sources and maps their impact on human biology at an unprecedented scale. Brightseed partners with global companies in consumer health, functional ingredients, and nutrition to accelerate the discovery and commercialization of science-backed health solutions.

