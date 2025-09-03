BridgeBio to Present Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Data for Encaleret in Post-Surgical Hypoparathyroidism

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that an oral presentation of Phase 2 data in post-surgical hypoparathyroidism and two poster sessions on skeletal dysplasia data will be shared at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place in Seattle, WA from September 5 - 8, 2025.

Post-Surgical Hypoparathyroidism Oral Presentation:

The Oral Calcilytic Encaleret Reduced Urinary Calcium While Maintaining Blood Calcium in Individuals with Post-Surgical Hypoparathyroidism

Presenter: Iris Hartley, M.D., National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, National Institutes of Health

Date/time: Saturday, September 6 at 11:30 am PT

Skeletal Dysplasia Poster Sessions:

Infigratinib Low Dose Therapy Is an Effective Strategy in Improving Bone Growth in a Hypochondroplasia Mouse Model

Presenter: Bhavik Shah, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research, Genetic Medicine, Skeletal Dysplasia, BridgeBio

Date/time: Friday, September 5 at 5:00 pm PT and Sunday, September 7 at 2:00 pm PT

Infigratinib Improves Skull Measures in a Mouse Model of Crouzon/Pfeiffer Syndromes

Presenter: Bhavik Shah, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research, Genetic Medicine, Skeletal Dysplasia, BridgeBio

Date/time: Saturday, September 6 at 2:00 pm PT

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram , and YouTube.

