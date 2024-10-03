BridgeBio to Present Outcomes Data Through 42 Months from the Open-Label Extension of ATTRibute-CM, the Phase 3 Study of Acoramidis for Treatment of ATTR-CM, at 2024 AHA Scientific Sessions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that outcomes data through 42 months from the ongoing long-term open-label extension of ATTRibute-CM, its Phase 3 study of acoramidis in ATTR-CM, will be shared in a featured science oral presentation at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, taking place in Chicago, Illinois on November 16 – 18, 2024. In addition to the presentation, BridgeBio was selected to share three posters in moderated poster sessions on ATTR-CM.



Featured Science Oral Presentation:

Acoramidis Reduces All-Cause Mortality (ACM) and Cardiovascular-Related Hospitalization (CVH): Initial Outcomes from the ATTRibute-CM Open-Label Extension (OLE) Study

Session Title: Featured Science: Amyloid, Hypertrophic, and Danon Cardiomyopathies: Targeted Therapies and Specific Populations

Presenter: Daniel Judge, M.D. of Medical University of South Carolina

Date: Monday, November 18 at 9:45 am CT/10:45 am ET

Moderated Digital Posters:

Costs and Healthcare Resource Utilization in Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Exceeds That of Generalized Heart Failure

Session Title: Socioeconomic Insights and Innovations in Heart Failure

Presenter: Justin Grodin, M.D. of UT Southwestern Medical Center

Date: Sunday, November 17 at 10:00 am CT/11:00 am ET

Evolving Baseline Risk in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: A Systematic Literature Review of Clinical Trials

Session Title: Cardiac Amyloidosis 2024: Advances in Prognostication and Management

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D. of Oregon Health & Science University

Date: Sunday, November 17 at 11:10 am CT/12:10 pm ET

Acoramidis Improved Survival in Patients with Transthyretin Cardiac Amyloidosis Regardless of Prior Cardiovascular Hospitalization

Session Title: Cardiac Amyloidosis 2024: Advances in Prognostication and Management

Presenter: Kevin Alexander, M.D. of Stanford University School of Medicine

Date: Sunday, November 17 at 11:20 am CT/12:20 pm ET

The presentation and posters will be available following the sessions on the Presentations page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials.

