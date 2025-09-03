BridgeBio to Host Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1 (ADH1) Investor Webinar on Wednesday, September 10th at 8:00 am ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced the Company will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 8:00 am ET with Rachel Gafni, M.D., Senior Research Physician at the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Principal Investigator and Steering Committee Co-Chair for CALIBRATE, the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial for autosomal dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1).

Dr. Gafni will provide an overview of ADH1, specifically focusing on pathophysiology, the current unmet need, and the rationale for evaluating encaleret as a treatment for ADH1.

In addition to Dr. Gafni, executive members of the ADH1 program team will review the ongoing encaleret clinical development program and discuss the ongoing Phase 3 CALIBRATE study, for which topline results are expected in fall 2025.

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s investor webinar, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

