Bridge to Life Announces Abstract Presentations at The 2025 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS) in Singapore, May 28-31, 2025

Abstracts to highlight hypothermic oxygenated perfusion (HOPE) in liver transplants, including pediatric patients

CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life™ Ltd., a leader in organ preservation solutions and perfusion technology, today announced the presentation of nine accepted abstracts, including two late-breakers, at the 2025 International Congress of the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS). The conference is scheduled to take place in Singapore, from May 28-31, 2025.

Abstracts to be presented:

Late Breaker: Impact of Machine Perfusion on Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury in Liver Transplantation: A Donor Age-Stratified Analysis, Marco Maria Pascale, Francesco Frongillo, Giorgia Selvaggi, Giuseppe Bianco, Anna Caltabellotta, Erida Nure, Salvatore Agnes, Policlinico Universitario Fondazione Agostino Gemelli, Rome, Italy

Late Breaker: Machine Perfusion in Liver Transplantation: A Game Changer for Middle-Volume Centers?, Marco Maria Pascale, Francesco Frongillo, Giorgia Selvaggi, Giuseppe Bianco, Anna Caltabellotta, Erida Nure, Salvatore Agnes, Policlinico Universitario Fondazione Agostino Gemelli, Rome, Italy

Use of HOPE Machine Perfusion for Transplantation in Unusual Scenarios - A Case Report, Alba Bueno, Chris Neophytou, George Clarke, Keith Roberts, Khalid Sharif, Rebeca S. Mateos, Hector Vilca-Melendez, Liver Units, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) in Pediatric Liver Transplantation: Preliminary Results, Ane Andrés, María Velayos, Javier Serradilla Rodríguez, Alba Sánchez-Galán, José Luis Encinas, Paula Burgos, Iñigo Velasco, Jorge Utanda, Esteban Frauca y Francisco Hernandez-Oliveros, Hospital Universitario La Paz, Madrid, Spain

HOPE for Hepatocellular Carcinoma - Recurrence Analysis in Patients Transplanted with Grafts Submitted to Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion, Maria João Amaral; Mariana Duque; Júlio Constantino; Pedro Oliveira; João Simões; Ricardo Martins; António Pinho; Emanuel Furtado; José Guilherme Tralhão; Dulce Diogo, Coimbra University Hospital Centre, Coimbra, Portugal

The Impact of HOPE on Liver Transplantation for ACLF and ALF: A Promising Perspective, Pedro Pinto, Mariana Lobo, Andreia Matos, Pedro Oliveira, Dulce Diogo, José Tralhão; Coimbra University Hospital Centre, Coimbra, Portugal

Results of Implementation of Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) for Human Liver Grafts before transplantation in a Tertiary Hospital, Andrea González De Godos, Francisco Javier Tejero Pintor, Martín Bailón Cuadrado, José Carlos Sarmentero Prieto, Pilar Pinto Fuentes, Enrique Asensio Diaz, Paloma Lourdes Rodríguez Vielba, Fernando Labarga Rodríguez, David Pacheco Sánchez, Hospital Universitario Rio Hortega, Valladolid, Spain

HOPE for combined Heart and Liver Transplant, Mireia Caralt, José Andrés Molino, Jesús Quintero, Núria Montferrer, Joan Balcells, Cristina Padrós, Maria Margaret Mercadal, Raul Feline Abella,Ferran Gran, Ernest Hidalgo, Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain

HOPE for the hopeless grafts. Experience from a single center, Mireia Caralt, Laura Vidal, Sandra Torres, José Andrés Molino, Marta Martos, Piero Alberti, Cristina Dopazo, Concepción Gómez, Itxarone Bilbao, Ramon Charco, Ernest Hidalgo, , Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain

In addition to the abstract presentations, Bridge to Life will also be participating in the Hands-On Liver Machine Perfusion Workshop taking place on May 28, 2025. Separate registration is required: 5th ILTS Hands-on Liver Machine Perfusion Workshop - ILTS Congress 2025 .

Bridge to Life will also be sponsoring a symposium on May 29 at 3:00 pm SST (UTC+8) on "Expanding the Boundaries of Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion: Addressing Challenges and Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region". Speakers include Dr. Sonal Asthana from Aster Hospitals, Dr. Andrea Schlegel from Cleveland Clinic, Ohio and Dr. Rebeca Sanabria Mateos from Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.

About Bridge to Life Ltd

Bridge to Life™ Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush® and the VitaSmart™1 Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Organizations globally.

1 VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US.

