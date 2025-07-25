SUBSCRIBE
BriaCell Announces Two Clinical Data Poster Presentations at ESMO 2025

July 25, 2025 
2 min read

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces two clinical data poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 Annual Meeting taking place October 17 – 21 in Berlin, Germany.

The titles of the poster presentations are listed below.

#8212: Phase III Pivotal Trial of Bria-IMT + CPI vs Physician’s Choice in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer (BRIA-ABC)

#3928: Feasibility and Biomarker Validation of an International Randomized Phase 3 Trial of Bria-IMT Cell Therapy in Late Stage MBC (BRIA-ABC)

Abstracts will be published online via the ESMO website at 00:05 CEST on October 13th 2025 (6:05 pm ET on October 12th).

Following the presentations, copies of the presentations will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about BriaCell presenting clinical data presentations at the ESMO Congress 2025; and the contents of all such presentations are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@briacell.com


