BriaCell Announces Four Clinical Data Presentations at ASCO 2025

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce three clinical data poster presentations and one publish-only abstract at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30 – June 3 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

The details of the poster presentation sessions and publish-only abstract are listed below.

Abstract Title: Update on phase III pivotal trial of Bria-IMT + CPI vs physician’s choice in advanced metastatic breast cancer (BRIA-ABC)

Session Date and Time: 6/2/2025 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number for Publication: TPS1138

Poster Board Number: 108a

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Abstract Title: Bria-IMT + checkpoint inhibitor: Phase I/II survival results compared to benchmark trials in metastatic breast cancer

Session Date and Time: 6/2/2025 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number for Publication: 1096

Poster Board Number: 75

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Abstract Title: Trial in progress: A study of Bria-OTS cellular immunotherapy in metastatic recurrent breast cancer

Session Date and Time: 6/2/2025 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number for Publication: TPS1136

Poster Board Number: 107a

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Publish-Only Abstract Title: Impact of HLA Matching on Clinical Outcomes in a Phase 2 Trial of Bria-IMT™ Plus Anti PD1 in Advanced Breast Cancer

Abstracts will be released at 5:00 PM (ET) on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Following the presentations, copies of the presentations will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

