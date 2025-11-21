BriaCell and Receptor.AI to Collaborate on AI Driven Small Molecule Cancer Therapeutics

Collaboration uses Receptor AI's platform to design highly selective anti-cancer kinase inhibitor products for BriaPro, a BriaCell subsidiary

Partnership expected to expand BriaPro's small-molecule pipeline

Aims to accelerate the development of next generation therapeutics with improved efficacy and safety





PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, has announces that its subsidiary, BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaPro”), has initiated a research collaboration with Receptor.AI, an AI-driven drug discovery company, to design anti-cancer isoform-selective kinase inhibitors for multiple cancer indications.

The collaboration will integrate AI-driven molecular design expertise and BriaPro’s proprietary technology to expand BriaPro’s small-molecule pipeline and accelerate the development of selective kinase inhibitors that may enhance immune-mediated tumor targeting and improve cancer patient outcomes.

“This partnership marks an important step in BriaCell’s strategic expansion beyond cell-based immunotherapy into small-molecule discovery, reinforcing its mission to deliver differentiated and complementary approaches to cancer treatment,” stated Dr. William V. Williams, President and CEO of BriaCell and BriaPro.

“Kinase selectivity, down to the isoform level, remains one of the hardest optimization problems in oncology,” said Dr. Alan Nafiev, CEO and Founder of Receptor.AI. “This collaboration is about bringing disciplined, AI-first molecular design and rigorous ADMET constraints to BriaCell’s oncology programs, enhancing precision and translational confidence from the earliest stages of discovery.”

Receptor.AI has developed a multiplatform ecosystem for AI-enabled drug discovery, integrating small-molecule, peptide, and induced-proximity technologies into a unified framework that accelerates therapeutic innovation across modalities. Within the collaboration, Receptor.AI will harness its small-molecule discovery platform to drive target assessment, hit identification, and lead optimization, with a particular focus on achieving precise isoform selectivity among closely related kinases.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

About BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. is a pre-clinical stage immunotherapy company developing binding agents and proteins designed to enhance the ability of the body’s own cancer-fighting cells to eliminate tumors. BriaPro is a wholly owned subsidiary of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

About Receptor.AI

Receptor.AI is a next-generation TechBio company transforming drug discovery through AI-native infrastructure and deep modality expertise. With a validated track record across more than 40 discovery programs, the company integrates machine learning, physics-based modeling, and automated decision-making into a unified R&D platform. Receptor.AI drives innovation across small molecules, peptides, and induced-proximity therapeutics, partnering with global biopharma and academic institutions to unlock challenging targets and accelerate the path from concept to clinic. More information is available at https://www.receptor.ai .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements, including those about statements relating to the anticipated impact and results of Receptor.AI’s collaboration with BriaCell, including any further commercial outcomes from the partnership. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@briacell.com