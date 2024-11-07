Brenus Pharma Publishes Promising Proof of Concept Results of their Therapeutic Platform in the Scientific Frontiers in Oncology Journal. (1)

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second deadliest cancer worldwide, with 95% of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients being unresponsive to standard immunotherapy treatments.

Developing innovative therapeutic approaches to restore patients’ immune system functions is essential to efficiently fight cold tumors. (i.e., CRC MSS)

In this research article, Brenus Pharma validates the strong potential

of its allogeneic therapeutic platform.

Using a murine surrogate treatment, it demonstrates significant anti-tumor efficacy in syngeneic murine models grafted with resistant CRC tumors.

(1). Alzeeb G, Tortorelli C, Taleb J, De Luca F, Berge B, Bardet C, et al. Efficacy of novel allogeneic cancer cells vaccine to treat colorectal cancer. Front Oncol [Internet]. 2024;14. Available on: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/oncology/articles/10.3389/fonc.2024.1427428

Brenus’ platform mimics patients’ relapsing conditions in lab, to educate the immune system against tumors evolution with the largest panel of multi-specific targets available. Its lead candidate is a proteomic-guided immunotherapy, designed to treat patients with advanced or metastatic CRC.

Results show that the murine surrogate treatment inhibits tumor growth and improves survival of treated mice bearing tumors. It has also shown efficacy in a PD1-resistant model, with an increased infiltration of CD8+T cells in cold tumors, associated with strong safety data.

Indeed, the treatment’s in vitro exposition to standards of care induces the expression of cancer-related proteins linked to therapeutic pressure, which were then safely rendered immunogenic by haptenation (in vitro chemical tagging). The final product thus obtained reinforces the recognition of tumor antigens by the immune system, allowing its activation against patient’s tumor cells after intradermal injection.

The findings, published in collaboration with renowned academic institutions and scientific partners, emphasize the potential of Brenus Pharma’s platform to overcome challenges faced in CRC, particularly in cases where standard immunotherapies like anti-PD1 have proven ineffective.

“These studies demonstrate that we can produce an immunotherapeutic approach inducing a safe anti-tumor response to target cancer cells in a proof-of-concept syngeneic mouse model. The technology has now been adapted with the human first candidate. This is providing solid foundations for the first-in-human study, moving us closer to offering therapeutic solutions for patients. We extend our gratitude to all co-authors for their invaluable contributions,” said Dr. George Alzeeb, Innovation Manager at Brenus Pharma.

