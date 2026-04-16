Brenig Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 Data for BT-267 at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2026 Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenig Therapeutics Inc. (Brenig), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing brain-penetrant small molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that data from its ongoing Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of BT-267 will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place April 18–22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Brenig to present Phase 1 BT-267 data at AAN 2026, highlighting brain penetration, target engagement and safety.

The poster, titled "Phase One Study of BT-267: A Potent, Selective, Brain-penetrant, and Oral Small Molecule Inhibitor of LRRK2," will be presented by Brenig's Chief Medical Officer, Tien Dam, MD.

Poster Presentation Details

Conference: American Academy of Neurology 2026 Annual Meeting

American Academy of Neurology 2026 Annual Meeting Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM CDT

11:45 AM – 12:45 PM CDT Location: McCormick Place West | Hall F, Chicago

McCormick Place West | Hall F, Chicago Poster number: 17-10

17-10 Title: Phase One Study of BT-267: A Potent, Selective, Brain-penetrant, and Oral Small Molecule Inhibitor of LRRK2

Phase One Study of BT-267: A Potent, Selective, Brain-penetrant, and Oral Small Molecule Inhibitor of LRRK2 Presenter: Tien Dam, MD

The AAN Annual Meeting is one of the largest global neurology conferences, featuring the latest advances in neurological research and therapeutics.

The poster will include updated results from Brenig's Phase 1 study evaluating BT-267 in healthy volunteers, highlighting its pharmacokinetic profile, target engagement, and safety and tolerability.

"We are excited to share updated clinical data from our Phase 1 study of BT-267 at AAN," said Megan McGill, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Brenig Therapeutics. "These data continue to support the potential of BT-267 as a highly brain-penetrant and selective LRRK2 inhibitor, with characteristics that may enable best-in-class positioning in Parkinson's disease and related neurodegenerative conditions."

Program Update: BT-409 (NLRP3 Inhibitor)



Brenig also provided an update on its second clinical program, BT-409, a selective, brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. BT-409 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study with ongoing dose escalation, and the compound continues to be well-tolerated to date.

About Brenig Therapeutics



Brenig Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class, brain-penetrant small molecule therapies for central nervous system diseases. The company leverages advanced computational chemistry and multiparametric optimization to design highly selective compounds with optimal CNS exposure. Brenig's pipeline includes BT-267, a LRRK2 inhibitor in clinical development for Parkinson's disease, and BT-409, an NLRP3 inhibitor targeting neuroinflammatory pathways across multiple CNS indications and obesity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the initiation, timing, design, conduct, and outcomes of planned or ongoing clinical studies; the therapeutic potential, safety, and efficacy of BT-409 and BT-267; the advancement of these programs into future clinical stages; and Brenig's development plans and strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties inherent in drug discovery and development, clinical trial execution and results, regulatory review and approval processes, and the availability of capital. Brenig undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Media Contact:



media@brenigther.com

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SOURCE Brenig Therapeutics