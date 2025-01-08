Breast Cancer Canada’s Path for 2025: Prioritizing Early Detection, Timely Access, and Breakthrough Research

National charity sets bold goals to address Canada’s breast cancer care gaps and improve patient outcomes.

Breast Cancer Canada is committed to its mission to advance breast cancer research, advocate for equitable care, and alleviate the burdens facing patients and families. With a continued focus on Progress Through Research in 2025, Breast Cancer Canada is tackling systemic challenges head-on while driving measurable improvements in breast cancer outcomes nationwide.





“Canada continues to face critical gaps in breast cancer screening and timely access to medications, which exacerbate the impact on patients,” said Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Canada. “This year, we are laser-focused on achieving progress that patients can feel—whether through earlier diagnoses, improved access to life-saving treatments, or tangible relief from the financial strain of cancer care.”

Breast Cancer Canada: Key Priorities for 2025

Early Detection for All

Breast Cancer Canada is advocating to lower the national recommended age for mammograms to 40 through self-referral programs, ensuring no woman is left behind due to their age or a lack of primary care.

Faster Treatment Access

Breast Cancer Canada is calling for quicker approval of new breast cancer treatments and expanded drug coverage across provinces to ensure timely access to life-saving therapies.

Innovative Research

Breast Cancer Canada is currently funding groundbreaking discoveries at 24 leading research labs across Canada and is set to expand its impact by welcoming new teams to its roster in 2025. Through the launch of new grant programs, Breast Cancer Canada is accelerating innovation in screening, diagnostics, and personalized therapies, ensuring that cutting-edge solutions reach patients faster.

Empowering Patients Through Tools and Education

Breast Cancer Canada has announced several initiatives to empower patients and elevate lived experiences:

mBC Know More App : A digital tool providing medication and symptom tracking, health journey logging, and access to information to support Canadians living with metastatic breast cancer.

A digital tool providing medication and symptom tracking, health journey logging, and access to information to support Canadians living with metastatic breast cancer. PROgress Tracker : A national study designed to collect and analyze patient-reported outcomes, advancing research by understanding breast cancer experiences.

A national study designed to collect and analyze patient-reported outcomes, advancing research by understanding breast cancer experiences. Progress CONNECT : A platform offering personalized information to breast cancer patients based on each individual’s diagnosis, fostering understanding and supporting meaningful dialogue between patients and healthcare professionals.

Elevating Standards of Care

REAL Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance, led by Breast Cancer Canada, is an expert-driven initiative uniting thought leaders to standardize protocols for breast cancer management, developing patient-centered guidelines that promote equitable access to life-saving therapies nationwide.

By promoting standardized practices in early detection, treatment accessibility, and ongoing patient care, Breast Cancer Canada aims to reduce disparities in breast cancer care for patients across the country.

In 2025, Breast Cancer Canada will intensify its research, education, and advocacy efforts that prioritize patients’ needs. By collaborating with researchers, policymakers, healthcare leaders, and patient advocates, the collective goal is to ensure that every patient has access to the best possible care, regardless of age, race, gender, or location—empowering progress and transforming the future of breast cancer management across Canada.

For more details on Breast Cancer Canada’s 2025 research or to learn how you can get involved, visit breastcancerprogress.ca.

About Breast Cancer Canada

Breast Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. With a focus on precision oncology (personalized care), it is the only national breast cancer organization in Canada that has a clear mandate to raise money for research, advocate and educate patients and expand on the progress of new research evidence. For more information, visit breastcancerprogress.ca.

