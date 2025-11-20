Breakthrough Properties and Eli Lilly and Company Partner to Bring Lilly Gateway Labs to Newly-Developed 2300 Market Street in Philadelphia

"Lilly Gateway Labs at Breakthrough" in Center City Will Offer Cutting-Edge Biotechnology Companies Science-Ready Suites Featuring Staffing, Programming and Amenities

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough Properties today announced that it has partnered with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to launch Lilly Gateway Labs at Breakthrough at 2300 Market Street in Philadelphia. This new partnership provides innovative biotech companies comprehensive access to move-in ready labs, fully-equipped workspaces, and amenities they need to succeed and grow.

Backed by the power of both the Lilly and Breakthrough platforms, companies will be able to tap into a variety of resources including Breakthrough's Scientific Advisory Board and Lilly scientists and executives, who will offer strategic engagement to help accelerate innovation. With customizable plans and flexible lease terms as well as predictable pricing for key services, the expertly operated and fully furnished suites are a plug-and-play solution that will save users valuable time and resources, allowing them to focus on their science from day one.

Spanning 44,000 square feet of space on 2300 Market's first and second levels, Lilly Gateway Labs at Breakthrough comes equipped with cold storage, centrifuges, autoclave and other premium equipment. On-site staff including concierge service, lab operations and dock management will further support R&D services and business development efforts, while also minimizing participating companies' upfront costs. Clients will have access to 2300 Market's amenities, which include an on-site café operated by Alchemy Coffee, conferencing space, a fitness center and community programming.

Breakthrough Properties, a joint venture of Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital, developed 2300 Market to be the most comprehensive R&D ecosystem in the Philadelphia market. Legend Biotech selected the eight-story, 225,000-square-foot building as the home of its new cell therapy research facility.

"Our partnership with Lilly Gateway Labs at 2300 Market will facilitate and accelerate the emergence of the next generation of great Philadelphia life science companies," said Breakthrough Properties Chief Investment Officer Daniel D'Orazi. "By providing innovative scientists with comprehensive lab space, flexible growth opportunities and ready access to top minds and funding sources, Lilly Gateway Labs at Breakthrough will help reinforce Philadelphia as a hub for life changing discoveries."

Designed by world-renowned Philadelphia-based architecture studio KieranTimberlake, the remainder of the availability at 2300 Market features best-in-class lab ready shell with robust infrastructure and highly flexible lab zones to accommodate a wide range of research uses.

2300 Market is adjacent to the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, University City's life science cluster and leading academic medical centers. It offers immediate proximity to Center City's lifestyle amenities including popular neighborhood restaurants, cafes, boutique fitness and more. Connections to the SETPA Bus, trolley, commuter rail lines and Amtrak are available via a five-minute walk to 30th Street Station.

Formed in 2019 as a joint venture between global real estate owner, developer, and investor Tishman Speyer and biotechnology investment firm Bellco Capital, Breakthrough Properties is a life science real estate development company that leverages cross-sector collaboration to deliver environments that foster innovation and scientific breakthroughs. Breakthrough Properties' mission is to acquire, develop and operate the best life science properties in leading urban technology centers around the world and support scientific innovation across biotechnology, agriculture, and nutrition. Breakthrough combines Tishman Speyer's decades of global real estate development experience with Bellco Capital's industry-making biotechnology entrepreneurship to reimagine environments where companies can create life-changing therapies for patients.

