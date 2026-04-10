Breakthrough in PCSEL Optical Sensing Technology by Asahi Kasei Microdevices Enables 2 µm-Band Infrared Laser Generation

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM), in collaboration with the Kyoto University Institute for Advanced Study, has successfully achieved laser oscillation in a 2 µm-band infrared photonic crystal surface-emitting laser (PCSEL). This milestone will enable the miniaturization of next-generation sensing systems while maintaining PCSEL’s high directionality and narrow spectral bandwidth.

PCSEL technology, first developed in the early 2000s, was invented by a research team at Kyoto University led by Professor Susumu Noda. Compared to conventional lasers, it offers higher functionality in a compact device. In recent years, demand has increased for higher-brightness, narrow-linewidth light sources for applications such as biomolecule sensing and breath gas analysis, driving the need for small, mass-producible infrared lasers. Together, AKM and Kyoto University sought to optimize the light source structure, culminating in a laser oscillation in the 2 µm band using a PCSEL.

This achievement in PCSEL technology is well-suited to high-sensitivity greenhouse gas detection, as the 2 µm wavelength band includes absorption lines associated with gases such as CO 2 and CH 4 . By combining this property with the high directionality and narrow linewidth of PCSEL, applications are expected in fields requiring high-precision measurement of trace gases.

“These advancements demonstrate the strong potential of PCSEL for applications requiring high power and precise optical control,” said Yoshinobu Fujimoto, General Manager of R&D at AKM’s Business Development Center. “By combining AKM’s technological background with the expertise of Professor Susumu Noda and his team at Kyoto University, we are unlocking new performance capabilities that could benefit a wide range of applications.”

AKM has stated that it plans to accelerate research and development of 2 µm-band PCSEL technology with a focus on manufacturability and advanced photonic crystal designs.

The research results related to this technology were presented at the Spring Meeting of the Japan Society of Applied Physics in March 2026.

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group's Material sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM's unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world’s challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu