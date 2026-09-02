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Braveheart Bio to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braveheart Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRVE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, being held September 9-11 in New York, NY. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 3:20 p.m. EDT.

Interested parties may access a live webcast by visiting the News & Events section of the Braveheart website at https://ir.braveheart.bio/, with replays available in a temporary archive following the event.

About Braveheart Bio

Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases. Braveheart Bio’s lead product candidate, BHB-1893, is a next-generation oral small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor (CMI) being developed for the treatment of obstructive HCM (oHCM) and non-obstructive HCM (nHCM). Braveheart Bio is aiming to address the limitations of currently available CMIs by designing BHB-1893 for rapid onset, consistent depth of response, preservation of systolic function, prompt reversibility, and a straightforward approach to titration and monitoring.

Investor Relations Contact
Alexander Sharif
New Street Investor Relations
Alexander@NewStreetIR.com

Media Contact
FGS Global
Braveheart-bio@fgsglobal.com  


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