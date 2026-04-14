SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BrainsWay to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced that management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 8:45 AM ET on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Please contact your Needham & Co. representative to request a meeting at the conference.

About BrainsWay
BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal clinical studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with operations in the United States and Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

Contacts:
BrainsWay:
Ido Marom
Chief Financial Officer
Ido.Marom@BrainsWay.com

Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


Massachusetts Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Control, Fluctuation, Uncertainty, Businessman balancing with an umbrella
Rare diseases
Rare Disease Leaders Call for Regulatory Clarity as FDA Balances Urgency With Rigor
April 2, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration with handshake, rocket launch and sales chart
Business
11 Startups Selected for National Life Sciences Accelerator Program
April 1, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Orlando, Florida
Immunology and inflammation
AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases
March 31, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
command failed. Business team walk in a line following faulty orders vector
Layoffs
Takeda Restructuring Could Push More Than 600 US Staffers Out of Jobs
March 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel