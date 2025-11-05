BrainScope Names Matt Adams as Chief Executive Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alzheimers--BrainScope, a leading neurotechnology company that transforms brain health diagnostics through applying computational neuroscience to brain electrical activity, today announced the appointment of Matt Adams as its new Chief Executive Officer. Adams succeeds Laurie Silver, who will assume the role of President, continuing to help guide the company’s strategic direction and growth. Both Adams and Silver will serve on BrainScope’s Board of Directors.

Adams brings over two decades of experience leading MedTech companies through dynamic phases of innovation and scale with multiple successful exits. He has delivered more than $1.3 billion in realized shareholder value, combining deep technical expertise with strategic leadership across diagnostics, devices, and therapeutics. His track record includes scaling global product portfolios, building AI-enabled platforms, developing neuro-focused diagnostics and interventional devices, and guiding multiple startups through fundraising and high-value transactions.

Silver was promoted to CEO two years ago with a clear mandate: to position the company for sustained impact and scalability. Under her leadership, the company streamlined operations, increased brain injury assessment revenue by 50% year-over-year, and created a multimodal deep learning foundation model platform with wide-ranging applications across central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

BrainScope Chairman of the Board Ralph Terkowitz said, “Laurie has done a superb job of operating BrainScope for the last two years by putting the company on firm financial footing and transitioning the computational backbone into an innovative platform. With the foundation now firmly in place, BrainScope is poised for transformational growth. Matt’s ability to lead high-performing teams, drive clinical and commercial innovation, and scale businesses globally makes him exactly the right person for BrainScope at this stage. The future is bright, and the Board couldn’t be more thrilled to have Matt and Laurie on board to bring our groundbreaking technology to more patients, providers, and health systems around the world.”

BrainScope made history as the first medical device to receive FDA clearance in neurology using a machine learning approach. Its recently developed deep learning platform further strengthens its ability to develop novel biomarkers to help diagnose, predict, and monitor a wide range of brain-related conditions, including neurodegenerative disease, stroke, and CNS disease subtyping.

“I’m honored to join BrainScope at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Adams. “The company has built a rare combination of deep science and practical utility — technology that not only advances understanding, but drives meaningful change in care delivery. I look forward to building on that foundation to expand our innovation pipeline, broaden our global footprint, and extend BrainScope’s reach across the many areas of brain health where better answers are urgently needed.”

BrainScope is a commercial-stage medical neurotechnology company focused on applying artificial intelligence to develop non-invasive, objective diagnostic tools for brain health. With FDA-cleared products already in use and a robust machine and deep learning platform, BrainScope is pioneering the development of digital biomarkers to transform how brain injuries and neurological diseases are assessed and managed. To learn more, visit brainscope.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

