Boundless Bio Announces Upcoming Presentation of Oral Kinesin Degrader Program at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced an upcoming poster presentation on their oral Kinesin degrader program at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, which is being held April 17 – 22, in San Diego, CA.

Boundless has identified a novel kinesin target (“Kinesin”) essential to ecDNA segregation and inheritance in cancer cells, but non-essential in healthy cells. Boundless is developing BBI-940, a potentially first-in-class, oral, selective, Kinesin degrader, which is the subject of the ongoing first-in-human KOMODO-1 ( K inesin O ral Mo lecular D egrader for O ncology) clinical trial (NCT07408089) in patients with advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer or triple-negative breast cancer of the luminal androgen receptor subtype (TNBC-LAR).

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Selective degradation of a novel kinesin as a potential therapeutic strategy addressing high-risk extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) positive cancers, including breast cancer

Abstract Presentation Number: LB361

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 3

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM PT

Location: Poster Section 53

Poster Board Number: 18

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics that addresses the significant unmet need in patients with oncogene amplified tumors. Boundless Bio’s research focuses on extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in 14% to 17% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing BBI-940, a potentially first-in-class oral, selective, Kinesin degrader as an ecDNA-directed therapeutic candidate (ecDTx). Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

James Lee, Boundless Bio

jlee@boundlessbio.com

Investors

Renee Leck

renee@thrustsc.com