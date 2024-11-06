BostonGene to Present Research with Leading Cancer Centers at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting

Six studies highlight advancements in AI-powered tumor microenvironment profiling, genomic analysis, biomarker identification, immune-related adverse event prediction and novel drug targets, paving the way for precision oncology

BostonGene session details are below:

Abstract number: 135

Title: Multiplex immunofluorescence of whole slide images for enhanced tumor microenvironment immune cell characterization in multiple cancer types

Date & time: Friday, November 8 | 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM CST

Presenter: Vladimir Kushnarev, MD, PhD, BostonGene

This study used BostonGene’s MxIF pipeline that combines cell segmentation and spatial analysis to identify the immune cell types in various tumor microenvironment (TME) subtypes across multiple cancer types. The findings revealed the diverse nature of TME landscapes across cancers and the necessity for tailored immunotherapeutic approaches.

Abstract number: 161

Title: The predictive role of comprehensive genomic profiling in angiosarcoma immunotherapy

Date & time: Friday, November 8 | 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM CST

Presenter: Nikita Kotlov, BostonGene

Comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) of angiosarcomas, a rare and aggressive form of cancer, revealed genetic changes critical for targeted therapy selection. Transcriptomic analysis also uncovered possible associations between tumor microenvironment (TME) subtypes and immunotherapy response, highlighting the importance of CGP in aiding treatment selection and expanding treatment options for angiosarcomas.

Research conducted in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract number: 183

Title: Comprehensive molecular profiling in the management of patients with diverse sarcoma subtypes

Date & time: Friday, November 8 | 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM CST

Presenter: Francesca Paradiso, PhD, BostonGene

Comprehensive molecular profiling (CGP) of sarcomas, which are highly heterogeneous, uncovered over 1,000 genetic alterations across 47 histological subtypes among 356 patients. Whole exome sequencing revealed approximately 400 actionable findings that are associated with approved therapy or inclusion criteria in clinical trials, and RNA-seq-based analysis identified diagnostic fusions and unique compositional features of various TME subtypes. These findings underscore a potential role of CGP in guiding treatment options for rare sarcomas.

Research conducted in collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Sarcoma Oncology Center

Abstract number: 46

Title: Comprehensive machine learning-driven platform infers key tumor characteristics from blood-derived cfRNA

Date & time: Saturday, November 9 | 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM CST

Presenter: Andrey Shubin, PhD, BostonGene

A comprehensive machine learning platform was constructed to analyze the transcriptomic data from blood-derived cell-free RNA (cfRNA) of healthy donors and cancer patients to infer clinically important features and biomarkers of malignancies. Coupled with robust cell-free DNA (cfDNA) harvesting protocols, this universal platform offers unprecedented insights into tumor biology and can potentially characterize any tumor-associated transcriptomic changes reflected in the cfRNA.

Abstract number: 144

Title: Identifying a composite signature for predicting immune-related adverse events in advanced melanoma patients treated with immune checkpoint blockade

Date & time: Saturday, November 9 | 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM CST

Presenter: Michael Goldberg, PhD, BostonGene

Using flow cytometry and bulk RNA-seq to analyze blood cells of advanced melanoma patients collected before immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) treatment, we examined if the occurrence of immune-related adverse events (irAEs), severe and potentially fatal side effects of ICB, can be predicted. irAE signatures were constructed and used to detect distinct cellular and gene expression patterns among patients who developed severe irAEs post-ICB treatment. These signatures can potentially identify patients likely to develop irAEs, enabling timely mitigation to improve patient outcomes.

Abstract number: 170

Title: Identifying novel targets for antibody-drug conjugates in sarcomas using RNA sequencing

Date & time: Saturday, November 9 | 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM CST

Presenter: Vladimir Kushnarev, MD, PhD, BostonGene

RNA sequencing uncovered the expression landscape of potential antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targets in sarcomas, particularly those lowly expressed in normal tissues. The combined expression of ADC targets with tertiary lymphoid structure and immune checkpoint gene signatures also depicts the immune landscape of sarcomas and can guide the development of immunotherapy approaches. Our findings revealed many genes that are precluded from existing clinical trials, underscoring the need to advance clinical trials and precision oncology in sarcoma therapies that prioritize safety and efficacy.

Research conducted in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Sarcoma Oncology Center

