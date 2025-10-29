BostonGene to Present Omnimodal Foundation AI for Cancer and the Immune System at SITC 2025 Annual Meeting

BostonGene approach advances biomarker discovery, predicts immune response and toxicity and reveals resistance mechanisms across cancer types

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundation model for cancer and the immune system, today announced the Company will present four posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting, taking place November 5-9, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. BostonGene will also exhibit at booth 319.

BostonGene will highlight research demonstrating the power of its omnimodal foundation AI to advance precision oncology. The studies showcase innovative approaches for identifying predictive biomarkers, optimizing patient selection in clinical trials, forecasting treatment-related toxicities through blood-based profiling and assessing the impact of combination therapies in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Scientific poster presentations details are below:

Friday, November 7

Abstract: 153

Title: Association of candidate tertiary lymphoid structures in baseline tumor tissue with response to ipilimumab in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Saturday, November 8

Abstract: 154

Title: Machine-learning tool Helenus enhances gene expression profiling to improve biomarker discovery in lung adenocarcinoma cohorts and advance the precision of immunotherapy

Abstract: 504

Title: Biological Mechanisms of Resistance to Macrophage Checkpoint Inhibitors in Relapsed B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Abstract: 1094

Title: Pre-treatment predictive modeling of immune-related adverse event risk in immune checkpoint blockade therapy: A multi-modal machine learning approach from a real-world setting (RADIOHEAD Cohort Study)

Abstracts will be published on November 4 in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC), SITC’s official journal. To learn more or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during SITC, please contact Hannah Oman at events@bostongene.com.

