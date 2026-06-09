BostonGene to Present High-Impact AI Models and Biomarker-Driven Frameworks at EHA2026 Congress

Research highlights collaborative studies using predictive multiomics modeling to optimize risk stratification and predict treatment response in blood cancers

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI model for tumor and immune biology, today announced that six abstracts have been accepted for presentation at European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress, taking place June 11 - 14 in Stockholm, Sweden. As Europe's premier congress for hematology, the annual EHA meeting brings together world-leading clinicians and researchers to share medical breakthroughs in the diagnosis, treatment, and clinical management of blood disorders.

The presentations showcase how BostonGene’s platforms integrate clinical, genomic, and immune data to uncover critical disease mechanisms. Conducted in collaboration with leading institutions, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medicine, the University of Miami, and UT MD Anderson, this research demonstrates how integrated multiomics, predictive modeling, and high-dimensional blood immune system profiling can define resistance phenotypes to CAR-T therapies, identify unique immune states, and uncover deep remission pathways. These findings deliver actionable data that enable smarter patient selection, optimize frontline treatment decision-making, and enhance clinical trial design for blood cancers.

Details about the abstracts selected for presentation can be found below:

Oral presentation

Abstract: S283

Title: Integrated Multi-Omic Profiling Identifies Genomic Subtypes Associated with Differential Outcomes after CAR-T Therapy in Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Date & time: Saturday, June 13 | 18:00 – 18:15 CEST

Speaker: Silvia Escribano Serrat, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center leveraged BostonGene’s multimodal computational pipeline, integrating molecular classifiers with gene signatures, to characterize mechanisms of CAR-T resistance in large B-cell lymphoma. Using the BostonGene Lymphly classifier, the BN2 subtype emerged as a high-risk group associated with significantly inferior survival and reduced response rates. Compared with existing frameworks, Lymphly provided improved stratification and clearer discrimination of outcome-relevant subgroups, underscoring the value of integrated molecular profiling for refining risk assessment following CAR-T.

Research conducted in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Poster presentations

Abstract: PS2188

Title: Overlaying TP53 Loss and Aneuploidy with Distinct Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Subtypes Refines Tumor Classification and Enhances Risk Stratification

Date & time: Saturday, June 13 | 18:45 – 19:45 CEST

Speaker: Pavel Zemskiy, MS, BostonGene

BostonGene integrated two dimensions of genomic instability, TP53 loss‑of‑function alterations and quantitative aneuploidy, into Lymphly, a classification framework for diffuse large B‑cell lymphoma. This approach explicitly separates TP53 loss from aneuploidy, clarifying their independent and combined effects on tumor biology. By defining these mechanisms, the framework enables drug developers to anticipate and bypass resistance pathways, identify biomarker‑driven patient groups, and design trials aligned with genomic instability profiles.

Research conducted in collaboration with Center for Cancer Research

Abstract: PS1829

Title: Risk-Stratified Patient Selection in Multiple Myeloma for Frontline Treatment Decision-Making Based on a Transcriptomic Classifier

Date & time: Saturday, June 13 | 18:45 – 19:45 CEST

Speaker: Evgenia Alekseeva, PhD, BostonGene

BostonGene developed a transcriptomic-based risk stratification model to identify newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who may benefit from risk-adapted frontline treatment strategies, including aggressive regimens with bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE) and CAR T-cell therapies. This model outperformed conventional tools by isolating high-, intermediate-, and low-risk groups, while exposing high-risk cases with established resistance to proteasome inhibitors. Together, these findings define a biologically distinct high-risk state that may help prioritize patients for novel, more intensive treatment approaches earlier in the disease course.

Abstract: PS1854

Title: Peripheral Blood Immunoprofiling Defines Three Distinct Immune States Associated with Clinical and Molecular Axes in Multiple Myeloma

Date & time: Saturday, June 13 | 18:45 – 19:45 CEST

Speaker: Anastasia Radko, MS, BostonGene

BostonGene applied high‑dimensional flow cytometry to characterize peripheral blood immune architecture in multiple myeloma. Three coordinated immune states emerged, each aligned with cytogenetic risk, therapy exposure, and disease subtype. By defining these mechanisms, spanning T‑cell differentiation, checkpoint enrichment, and monocyte expansion, the framework enables drug developers to anticipate resistance, identify biomarker‑driven patient groups, and design trials that integrate circulating immune states into active therapeutic strategies.

Research conducted in collaboration with University of Miami

Abstract: PS2344

Title: Tazemetostat-Mediated Immune Remodeling in B-Cell Lymphomas Receiving CAR-T

Date & time: Saturday, June 13 | 18:45 – 19:45 CEST

Speaker: Samuel Yamshom, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine

BostonGene applied its multimodal molecular profiling platform to characterize the systemic immune remodeling driven by tazemetostat priming in patients with B-cell lymphomas receiving CART therapy. By integrating high-parameter flow cytometry, RNA sequencing, immune cell deconvolution, and functional gene signature analysis, BostonGene’s analysis revealed systemic immune remodeling associated with enhanced antigen presentation, T-cell activation, and reduced immunosuppressive signaling, validating the use of EZH2 inhibition for improved CART efficacy and durability.

Research conducted in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine

Abstract: PS1673

Title: Integrated Transcriptomic and Immune Profiling Identifies Determinants of Deep Remission with Ibrutinib–Venetoclax in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Date & time: Saturday, June 13 | 18:45 – 19:45 CEST

Speaker: Varsha Gandhi, PhD, UT MD Anderson

Leveraging BostonGene’s blood immunoprofiling platform and KassandraTM cell deconvolution, researchers at UT MD Anderson investigated the impact of ibrutinib–venetoclax combination therapy in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The findings revealed immune cell populations and gene expression patterns consistent with a common treatment resistance mechanism among patients who did not achieve remission. This study highlights BostonGene’s ability to harmonize clinical, genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data for reliable insights that drive smarter patient selection and optimized treatment decisions.

Research conducted in collaboration with UT MD Anderson

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene powers an AI model of tumor and immune biology to deliver disease-level insights and enable precision decision-making across oncology and immune-mediated diseases, spanning drug development and clinical care. By integrating multimodal data, including genomic, transcriptomic, immune, and clinical signals, BostonGene generates biologically grounded intelligence to optimize patient selection, trial design, and therapeutic strategy. This creates a scalable AI decision layer that improves development outcomes and clinical management. BostonGene partners with leading biopharmaceutical organizations and academic institutions to accelerate the delivery of precision therapies while continuously expanding its capabilities across new diseases and complex biological systems. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com