BostonGene to Participate in the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at BostonGene, to deliver a presentation discussing the crucial role of regulatory oversight in shaping laboratory-developed tests, highlighting challenges and solutions to improve accuracy, reliability and patient safety

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced that it will participate in the 36th edition of the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2024), taking place October 23-25, 2024, at the International Barcelona Convention Center in Barcelona, Spain. The event will bring together academics, scientists and industry leaders from around the world to discuss innovations in drug development, target selection and translational cancer research. ENA 2024 offers a valuable platform for in-depth scientific discussions on preclinical and phase I studies and for sharing insights on advancements in molecular targets and cancer therapeutics, with a focus on the implications of molecular biology discoveries.





Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at BostonGene, will be a featured speaker during the symposium. Dr. Lennerz will participate in a workshop titled “Innovation and Biomarkers in Cancer Drug Development,” where he will deliver a presentation, “FDA’s Oversight of Laboratory Developed Tests: Taming the Wild West in Daily Practice.” The presentation is scheduled for October 23, from 16:15 to 16:40 PM, in Room 113+114. Dr. Lennerz will discuss the critical role of regulatory oversight in advancing laboratory-developed tests and their impact on clinical practice, addressing current challenges and exploring solutions to ensure accuracy, reliability and patient safety.

“BostonGene is excited to engage with the international community at ENA 2024,” said Dr. Lennerz. “We are eager to share our insights on the regulatory landscape and the importance of biomarkers in shaping the future of cancer therapeutics. The presentation will underscore the need for robust regulatory frameworks to support innovation, speed up drug discovery and ultimately enhance patient outcomes in this rapidly evolving field.”

Visit the ENA 2024 website for more information.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

Contacts



Media:

BostonGene

Erin Keleher O’Reilly

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Oreilly@BostonGene.com