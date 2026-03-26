BostonGene Demonstrates Disease Modeling Platform at JSMO 2026, Advancing AI-Driven Drug Development and Precision Oncology

BostonGene highlights how its foundation models enable decision-making across drug development and clinical care, with growing adoption by leading biopharma partners

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology, today announced its participation at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Medical Oncology (JSMO2026) from March 26–28, 2026, in Yokohama, Japan. The premier oncology conference brings together over 7,000 global experts to discuss the advancements in cancer research and clinical practice. The conference focuses on bridging the gap between cutting-edge evidence and practical patient value, highlighting oncology advances, cancer genome medicine, and the evolving role of AI in multidisciplinary care. BostonGene’s participation underscores its expanding work with global biopharmaceutical companies applying its platform to improve clinical trial outcomes and therapeutic development.

BostonGene will present research demonstrating how its AI foundation model for tumor and immune biology enables disease-level modeling by integrating multimodal data from electronic medical records, genomics, transcriptomics, imaging, and immune profiling. Rather than focusing on individual biomarkers or isolated signals, the platform models the biological system to generate decision-grade insights. These insights are used to:

predict patient response, resistance, and toxicity

stratify patients for clinical trials

inform therapeutic strategies and combination approaches

This approach is already being applied in collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies, where engagements typically begin as focused pilots and expand into broader platform integration. The same modeling framework can be extended to other diseases through additional training, enabling efficient expansion beyond oncology without rebuilding the core architecture.

Details of BostonGene’s presentations are below.

Symposium Presentation

Title: The integration of genomic profiling with AI is transforming therapeutic decision-making in Oncology/Hematology

Date & Time: Thursday, March 26 | 16:05–18:05

Location: Room 4 (G5, 1F), Pacifico Yokohama North

Speaker: Alexander Bagaev, PhD, BostonGene

Poster Presentation

Poster Number: P014-2

Title: Validation of BostonGene Tumor Portrait Assay for Comprehensive Genomic and Transcriptomic Profiling in Diverse Cohorts

Date & Time: Thursday, March 26 | 13:05–13:50

Location: Poster Room | Exhibition Hall D, Pacifico Yokohama North

Presenter: Zlata Polyakova, PhD, BostonGene Japan

For more information or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Zlata Polyakova at zlata.polyakova@bostongene.com.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene’s foundation model for tumor and immune biology integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About BostonGene Japan

BostonGene Japan Inc., a Tokyo-based joint venture formed by BostonGene, NEC Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners aims to advance personalized medicine and dramatically improve patient outcomes. The company leverages BostonGene’s AI-powered multiomics platform to accelerate drug development and personalize cancer therapies for each patient.

Media Contact:

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@bostongene.com