BostonGene Contributes to Friends of Cancer Research White Paper Introducing a Novel Process for Companion Diagnostics for Rare Biomarkers and Indications

BostonGene Drives Innovation in Rare Cancers Through Cutting-Edge AI-powered Diagnostics and Collaborative Research

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, is proud to announce its contributions to a white paper with Friends of Cancer Research entitled “Innovative Validation and Regulatory Processes for Companion Diagnostic Tests for Rare Biomarkers or Indications.” The paper highlights key considerations and strategic recommendations to improve the development of companion diagnostic tests for rare biomarkers and conditions to enhance patient outcomes.





Authored by a team of multidisciplinary experts, the white paper outlines innovative approaches to address challenges inherent to rare biomarkers and indications, including limited data availability, clinical validation and regulatory complexities. By providing a comprehensive framework, the authors aim to optimize strategies for developing companion diagnostics despite the constraints of disease rarity.

The collaborative research underscores the importance of multi-stakeholder engagement–bringing together industry leaders, healthcare providers and regulatory agencies–to accelerate the creation of novel diagnostic solutions that address unmet needs for patients with rare conditions. The paper also highlights the critical role of next-generation technologies, such as BostonGene’s AI-driven multiomics data analysis, in advancing biomarker discovery and validation.

“The process outlined in this white paper establishes new benchmarks for developing companion diagnostics for rare indications,” said Dr. Joe Lennerz, BostonGene’s Chief Scientific Officer. “BostonGene is honored to contribute to this forward-thinking initiative, which addresses significant gaps in current practices and ensures patients with rare conditions receive equitable access to cutting-edge care.”

To learn more about the white paper or BostonGene, please visit www.bostongene.com.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced computational biology and precision medicine. Founded in 2015, BostonGene has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation to improve patient care and accelerate drug development. Our AI-powered multiomics platform decodes cancer patients’ molecular profiles, including their immune system and tumor microenvironment, to uncover key disease drivers, identify novel drug targets and recommend the most effective treatments. With advanced bioanalytics, an indication-specific cancer library and a next-generation CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited high-complexity laboratory, we deliver precise, clinically validated insights that drive precision medicine and advance oncology research. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

Contacts



Media:

BostonGene

Erin Keleher

+1-617-283-2285

Erin.Keleher@BostonGene.com