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Boston Scientific announces participation in Bernstein’s 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference and conference call discussing second quarter 2026 results

May 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Bernstein's 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Janar Sathananthan, M.D., chief medical officer, Interventional Cardiology Therapies, will participate in a 50-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

Additionally, the company will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney and Jon Monson, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the second quarter 2026 on July 29 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replays will be available approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.  

CONTACTS:

Chanel Hastings

Media Relations

+1 (508) 382-0288

Chanel.Hastings@bsci.com

Lauren Tengler

Investor Relations

+1 (508) 683-4479

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com 

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SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

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