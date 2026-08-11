Boehringer Ingelheim Spotlights Next Generation of Veterinary Researchers

Annual Symposium brings together veterinary students and industry leaders to showcase research advancing solutions to complex animal health challenges

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing the future of animal health requires more than scientific excellence - it also requires connection. At the 2026 Veterinary Scholars Symposium, held August 6–8 in Raleigh, North Carolina, connections came to life as more than 500 veterinary students joined researchers and other industry leaders from over three dozen top veterinary schools to share and explore research from some of the field's most promising emerging veterinary scientists.

Sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and organized by the NC State College of Veterinary Medicine, the annual symposium marks the culmination of the Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Scholars Program. For nearly 40 years, the program's hands-on biomedical research experience has helped develop scientific talent and strengthen a global network of dedicated animal and human health scientists.

From this year's cohort, two researchers were recognized for their contributions to advancing veterinary science: Isha Chauhan, a DVM/PhD student at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, received the 2026 Boehringer Ingelheim Research Award for Veterinary Students, and Kevin Gustafson, DVM, PhD received the 2026 Boehringer Ingelheim Research Award for Graduate Veterinarians.

The Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Scholars Program, established in 1989, is one of the most prestigious programs introducing first- and second-year veterinary students to biomedical research. Participants build technical expertise while developing the confidence and curiosity needed to navigate complex health questions. Many go on to careers in academia, industry and public health, helping drive scientific discovery and innovation in animal and human health.

"Investing in the next generation of veterinary scientists is essential to advancing innovation in animal health," said Monica Figueiredo, PhD, DVM, DACVIM, director of the Boehringer Ingelheim Veterinary Scholars Program. "Through this program, students gain hands-on research experience and the mentorship needed to turn scientific curiosity into meaningful discoveries. Their work not only advances our understanding of animal health today, but it also shapes the future of the veterinary profession."

2026 Boehringer Ingelheim Research Award Recipients

A highlight of the symposium is the recognition of two exceptional research projects.

Isha Chauhan, a DVM/PhD student at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, received the 2026 Boehringer Ingelheim Research Award for Veterinary Students, for her research on early equine pregnancy loss. Her project leveraged a genome-wide association study to identify genetic variants linked to pregnancy loss in horses. By analyzing more than 400 samples, Chauhan identified mutations in key developmental genes that may contribute to early pregnancy failure. Her work aims to support the development of preimplantation and prenatal screening tools to improve reproductive outcomes in horses. Her findings may also contribute to a broader understanding of pregnancy loss in human medicine.

Kevin Gustafson, DVM, PhD received the 2026 Boehringer Ingelheim Research Award for Graduate Veterinarians, for his PhD thesis research at the University of Missouri investigating how the parental gut microbiome programs fetal development and influences offspring behavior metabolism, and brain function. Using behavioral testing, microbiome profiling, and advanced genomic analyses, he provided mechanistic insight into how differences in the maternal gut microbiome alter fetal neurodevelopment through changes in gut metabolite production, hippocampal DNA methylation, and gene expression. These findings advance our understanding of how the parental gut microbiome can influence lifelong health in the next generation and may inform new strategies to improve both human and animal health.

Together, these awardees—and the broader cohort of Veterinary Scholars—represent the next generation of veterinary researchers advancing innovative, research-driven approaches to some of the field's most pressing animal health challenges.

Learn more about the Boehringer Ingelheim Research Awards: www.veterinaryscholars.boehringer-ingelheim.com/ResearchSpotlight. Applications for the 2027 awards are due by December 30, 2026.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Commitment to the Future of the Veterinary Profession

The Veterinary Scholars Symposium and the Research Awards are two of the ways Boehringer Ingelheim supports the future of the veterinary profession. The organization's long legacy of nurturing veterinary talent and supporting veterinary education extends far beyond its founding of the Veterinary Scholars Program.

Each year, the company donates tens of thousands of doses of vaccines and parasite prevention treatments to veterinary schools across the United States, to support their work in community and shelter outreach and provide students with first-hand experience.

Boehringer Ingelheim employees who are veterinarians regularly volunteer and engage with veterinary schools to share their experience, provide instruction and participate in school-led community efforts.

The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation's Animal Health Program has committed $2.5 million over three years to address three critical challenges facing the veterinary profession

About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business



Boehringer Ingelheim provides innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/animal-health.

About Boehringer Ingelheim



Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

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SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.