Boehringer Ingelheim Partners with Veeva to Launch ‘One Medicine Platform’

Top 20 biopharma goes live with Veeva Development Cloud to speed the delivery of treatments for currently incurable diseases

INGELHEIM, Germany and PLEASANTON, Calif., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Boehringer Ingelheim and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) have announced the launch of Boehringer’s One Medicine Platform, powered by the successful implementation of Veeva Development Cloud. They first announced the One Medicine collaboration in March 2022. The unified platform brings together data and processes across clinical, regulatory, and quality, enabling Boehringer to streamline its product development. With the One Medicine Platform, Boehringer can seamlessly connect data across functions, optimize trial efficiency and collaboration with research sites, and accelerate the delivery of new medicines to treat currently incurable diseases.

“Together with Veeva, Boehringer has advanced its approach to clinical trials and is fulfilling our pledge to accelerate the delivery of innovative, life-transforming treatments to patients across the world,” said Oliver Fink, head of learning, process and digitalization at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Veeva Development Cloud provides the technology foundation for Boehringer’s One Medicine Platform, giving our teams the flexibility to design and run studies with greater speed, efficiency, and compliance.”

“By connecting clinical, regulatory, and quality on Veeva Development Cloud, Boehringer unifies data and breaks down silos across teams to accelerate drug development and approvals,” said Rik van Mol, senior vice president, Veeva Development Cloud. “This is an exciting milestone toward realizing Veeva and Boehringer’s shared mission to advance the use of data and technology to modernize clinical trials and deliver better patient outcomes.”

Veeva Development Cloud is the technology foundation for product development, bringing together clinical, quality, regulatory, and safety applications to simplify end-to-end business processes and deliver process excellence.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva Development Cloud, visit:

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

October 31, 2024

Contact: Deivis Mercado Veeva Systems 925-226-8821 deivis.mercado@veeva.com Jeremy Whittaker Veeva Systems +49-695-095-5486 jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva’s products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10- Q for the period ended, which you can find(a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 36 and 37), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boehringer-ingelheim-partners-with-veeva-to-launch-one-medicine-platform-302397880.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems