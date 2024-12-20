Bluejay Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluejay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company rapidly progressing transformative therapies for viral hepatitis and other serious liver diseases, today announced that company Founder and Chief Executive Officer Keting Chu, M.D., Ph.D., will present a corporate overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 3 p.m. PST. Dr. Chu and her leadership team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

About Bluejay Therapeutics

Bluejay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of potentially life-changing treatments for viral hepatitis and liver diseases. The company is currently investigating brelovitug (BJT-778) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D and chronic hepatitis B. Additionally, Bluejay is advancing several innovative programs with the goal of developing a combination regimen to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B, including a proprietary TLR9 agonist (cavrotolimod) and a liver-targeted hepatitis B virus (HBV) transcript inhibitor (BJT-628). For more information on Bluejay Therapeutics, please visit the company’s website at www.bluejaytx.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

