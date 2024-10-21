Blue Lake Biotechnology and CyanVac Announce Presentation on Intranasal Vaccine Candidates at the International Society for Vaccines Annual Congress

ATHENS, Ga. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage intranasal vaccine company developing parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5)-vectored vaccines that harness the full breadth of the immune system to protect against serious infectious diseases, and its affiliate CyanVac LLC, today announced the presentation of positive interim pediatric clinical data on BLB201, Blue Lake’s vaccine candidate against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), at the 2024 ISV Annual Congress in Seoul, South Korea. The oral presentation also included discussion of Phase 1 clinical data on CVXGA, the companies’ clinical stage vaccine candidate against COVID-19.





Hong Jin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Blue Lake and CyanVac, presented a talk entitled “PIV5-Vectored RSV and COVID-19 Intranasal Vaccines Show Great Promise in Clinical Studies” which included results from an interim analysis of RSV-seropositive children who are participating in the company’s ongoing Phase 1/2a pediatric study. The data demonstrated the safety and immunogenicity of BLB201 in this population, including RSV F-specific systemic and mucosal antibody responses and cell-mediated immune responses in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Similarly, COVID S-specific systemic and mucosal antibody responses and T cell-mediated responses were detected in the Phase 1 clinical trial of CVXGA.

“Our vaccine approach is designed to stimulate potent immune responses from the humoral, cellular, and mucosal pillars of the immune system,” said Biao He, Ph.D., CEO of Blue Lake and CyanVac. “Many currently available vaccine technologies such as mRNA vaccines and protein-based vaccines are not effective in inducing mucosal immunity because they are given intramuscularly. By robustly stimulating all three pillars of immunity, our intranasal vaccine may prevent disease transmission and generate longer lasting immunity than other types of vaccines.”

In addition to the clinical data presented by Dr. Jin at the Congress, Cristina Gingerich, PhD, a CyanVac scientist, will present preclinical data on a PIV5-based vaccine for Lyme disease in a poster entitled “An intranasal parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5)-based vaccine for Lyme Disease induces protection against multi-strain Borrelia burgdorferi tick challenge in mice.”

The Lyme disease project was a collaboration between CyanVac and Immuno Technologies, Inc. and was supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease of the National Institutes of Health under award number R44AI167605.

About CyanVac and Blue Lake Biotechnology

CyanVac LLC and its affiliate, Blue Lake Biotechnology, Inc., are developing intranasal vaccines that harness the full breadth of the immune system to keep people healthy, prevent serious infectious diseases, and protect the health of vulnerable populations. Our platform uses a proprietary parainfluenza virus 5 vector into which a foreign gene from a targeted pathogen is inserted. We have generated a robust clinical-stage pipeline of best-in-class vaccines designed to overcome the limitations of existing vaccine technologies. Our lead product candidates have demonstrated potential for high efficacy and durability with few vaccine-related side effects.

