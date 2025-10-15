SUBSCRIBE
BlossomHill Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Poster Presentation on Phase 1/2 SOLARA Trial of BH-30643, a First-in-class, Macrocyclic OMNI-EGFR™ Inhibitor, at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

October 15, 2025 | 
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of next-generation medicines for cancer, today announced that preliminary findings from the dose escalation portion of the company’s ongoing, first-in-human Phase 1/2 SOLARA trial of BH-30643, will be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held from October 22 - 26, 2025, in Boston, MA.

BH-30643 is a first-in-class, macrocyclic, non-covalent, mutant selective OMNI-EGFR™ inhibitor designed for super-potency against a broad spectrum of mutations in the EGFR kinase domain, including EGFR classical mutations and atypical mutations, diverse EGFR resistant mutations (such as T790M +/- C797S), and other types of mutations. BH-30643 is also designed to spare wild type EGFR and HER2 inhibition (and associated toxicity) through selective targeting of the active conformation of the kinases.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Preliminary findings from the first-in-human SOLARA trial of BH-30643, a novel, macrocyclic, non-covalent, mutant selective, brain active, OMNI-EGFR inhibitor, in EGFR-mutant NSCLC
Session: Poster Session B
Date & Time: Friday, October 24, 12:30 - 4:00 p.m. ET

About the Phase 1/2 SOLARA Trial
SOLARA is a global, open label, Phase 1/2 clinical trial designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of BH-30643 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) bearing EGFR and/or HER2 mutations. The expansion cohorts of the SOLARA trial will assess single-agent objective response rate (ORR) of BH-30643 in NSCLC patients with diverse EGFR mutations, including patients who have not received prior EGFR targeted therapy. For additional information on SOLARA, including a list of study sites and how to enroll, please visit at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT06706076).

About BlossomHill Therapeutics
BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on designing and developing next-generation targeted therapies for cancer. Founded and led by industry veterans with a proven track record in oncology drug discovery and development – including multiple FDA-approved therapies – BlossomHill applies cutting-edge science to address key oncogenic drivers and improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s lead clinical programs include BH-30643, a first-in-class, macrocyclic OMNI-EGFR™ inhibitor for the treatment of EGFR- or HER2-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and BH-30236, a macrocyclic CLK inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS), representing a first-in-class opportunity. BlossomHill Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California and is supported by leading life sciences investors, including Cormorant Asset Management, OrbiMed, Vivo Capital and Colt Ventures. For more information, visit bhtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts:

Media:
Ashlea Kosikowski
1AB
ashlea@1abmedia.com

Investors:
Steve Klass
1AB
steve@1abmedia.com


