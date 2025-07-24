Biovica awarded 3 MSEK contract - 4th from leading Tier-1 pharma company

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a leader in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announced its fourth's work order with this Tier-1 pharmaceutical customer. This order is valued at approximately SEK 3 million. The project is expected to be fully executed during fall 2025.

This order extends the portfolio of ~25 MSEK in projects agreed with pharma companies active in developing new cancer treatments supported by DiviTum Tka. The project is scheduled for the latter part of 2025, and the revenues is planned to be recognized within this fiscal year.

The collaboration involves testing retrospective samples from a Phase III breast cancer study evaluating CDK4/6 inhibitors in combination with endocrine therapy. All samples will be analyzed in a single batch at Biovica's CAP/CLIA-certified San Diego laboratory.

" We are excited to see the growing traction of our TKa biomarker among Tier-1 companies. While DiviTum TKa has been used retrospectively in other clinical trials, this marks the first time our biomarker is being applied retrospectively as part of our Pharma Collaborations business. This is yet another step to provide valuable insights for development of a companion diagnostic (CDx) for CDK4/6 inhibitors ," said Henrik Winther, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Biovica.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

