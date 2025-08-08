SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bioventus to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Global Growth Conference

August 8, 2025 
DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that Rob Claypoole, Bioventus President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity Global Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.bioventus.com and will be available for replay on that site following the event.

About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Investor and Media Contact:
Dave Crawford
919-474-6787
dave.crawford@bioventus.com


