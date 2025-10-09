BIOVAXYS APPOINTS FORMER SANOFI VACCINES EXECUTIVE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company") is pleased to announce that James Tartaglia, PhD, a former top R&D and commercial development executive with Sanofi Vaccines, has been appointed to the BioVaxys Board of Directors. Dr. Tartaglia fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Director Anthony Dutton, who has stepped down to focus on personal commitments. BioVaxys thanks Anthony for his outstanding service since his appointment in April 2022.

Dr. Tartaglia is an internationally recognized vaccine R&D leader with over 34 years of industry experience, including contributions to partnerships with private sector, government and international agencies. Dr. Tartaglia recently retired as Global Head of Vaccine Development and Life Cycle Management for Sanofi, the global pharma giant with therapeutic interests in immunology and inflammation, rare diseases, neurology, oncology, and vaccines, and is the founder of Tartaglia Consulting, LLC. During his twenty-seven years at Sanofi, Dr. Tartaglia was responsible for a vaccine portfolio of 25 projects extending from phase I/II through life cycle management in the areas of influenza, pediatric combination vaccines, RSV, rabies, Yellow Fever, pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccines. Over his career, Dr. Tartaglia has been involved in the licensure of 20 vaccines in veterinary and human health.

Before joining Sanofi Pasteur-Canada in 1999, Dr. Tartaglia was Executive Director of Research at Virogenetics Corporation of Troy, New York, a former subsidiary of Sanofi Pasteur. At Virogenetics he helped develop the poxvirus vector technology as an immunization vehicle for both veterinary and human application, including HIV and cancer. Prior to joining Virogenetics in 1990, Jim worked as a research scientist with the New York State Department of Health and was a postdoctoral fellow at the Roche Institute of Molecular Biology in Nutley, New Jersey. He holds a PhD from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Albany Medical College and a BSc in biology from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Jim is an inventor on over 20 patents relating to recombinant vaccines and has authored over 130 publications in the areas of molecular virology and recombinant vaccine technology and participates as associate editor and/or reviewer for several peer-reviewed journals.

BioVaxys President and Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan stated, says "We are very excited to have the support of Dr. Tartaglia on the BioVaxys board. We are looking forward to tapping into his expertise as we prioritize DPX-based vaccine programs for fields of significant unmet need and build collaborations with global vaccine companies based on the DPX platform."

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol 'BIOV', trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB), and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX™ immune-educating technology platform and it's HapTenix© tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization for food allergy, and other immunological diseases. Through a differentiated mechanism of action, the DPX™ platform delivers instruction to the immune system to generate a specific, robust, and persistent immune response. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), based on the DPX™ platform, in Phase IIB clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant Ovarian Cancer. MVP-S delivers antigenic peptides from survivin, a well-recognized cancer antigen commonly overexpressed in advanced cancers, and also delivers an innate immune activator and a universal CD4 T cell helper peptide. MVP-S has been well tolerated and has demonstrated defined clinical benefit in multiple cancer indications as well as the activation of a targeted and sustained, survivin-specific anti-tumor immune response. BioVaxys is also developing DPX™+SurMAGE, a dual-targeted immunotherapy combining antigenic peptides for both the survivin and MAGE-A9 cancer proteins to elicit immune responses to these two distinct cancer antigens simultaneously, DPX™-RSV for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, DPX+rPA for peanut allergy prophylaxis, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© 'neoantigen' tumor cell construct platform for refractive late-stage ovarian cancer.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol 'BIOV', trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB), and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Investors are encouraged to read BioVaxys continuous disclosure documents and audited annual consolidated financial statements which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "James Passin"

James Passin, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 740 358 0555

Cautionary Statements on Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Offering, including the expected use of proceeds from the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by BioVaxys, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys' vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys' business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its autologous cell vaccine immunotherapy can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.

Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected. BioVaxys does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430981/5551621/BIOVAXYS_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biovaxys-appoints-former-sanofi-vaccines-executive-to-board-of-directors-302578251.html

SOURCE BioVaxys Technology Corp.