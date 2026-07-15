Biotech Visionary John F. Crowley to Keynote Emily Whitehead Foundation’s 2026 Believe Ball in Philadelphia

Believe Ball Brings Patients and Advanced Therapies Community Together to Grow Support for Greater Access to Life-Saving Treatments

PHILIPSBURG, Pa., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the most influential forces in advanced therapies and patient advocacy will be coming together this year in Philadelphia. The Emily Whitehead Foundation today announced that John F. Crowley, a biotech visionary whose race to save his children inspired the film Extraordinary Measures and the current president and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), will keynote the Foundation's 2026 Believe Ball on Friday, Sept. 25.

Set in the city where Emily Whitehead became the first child in the world to be saved by CAR T-cell therapy, the Believe Ball serves as a primary bridge between patients fighting for their lives and industry leaders with the power to scale CAR-T cell therapy and other "miracle" treatments globally.

The annual gala, which attracts over 400 guests, will bring together cancer and rare disease patients and caregivers and the advanced therapies community including scientists, developers, manufacturers and healthcare providers. It is the Emily Whitehead Foundation's signature fundraiser to expand its mission to support patients and caregivers affected by cancer and rare diseases, and advocate for all patients who can be treated with advanced therapies.

Crowley's commitment to advancing access to life-saving therapies is deeply personal. In 1998, two of his children were diagnosed with Pompe disease, a severe and often fatal neuromuscular disorder. In a race against time, John co-founded Novazyme Pharmaceuticals to pursue an experimental treatment that ultimately saved his children's lives. His family's journey inspired the major motion picture Extraordinary Measures and is chronicled in his memoir Chasing Miracles: The Crowley Family Journey of Strength, Hope, and Joy.

"John Crowley embodies the very essence of 'Believe,'" said Tom Whitehead, co-founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation. "His story reminds us that with enough determination and innovation, we can change the course of medicine to save the lives of those we love. We look forward to welcoming John at the Believe Ball to share his vision with our growing community of Warrior patients, their families and industry partners."

Today, John serves as president and CEO of the BIO, which represents and advocates for biotech companies and leaders in the United States and more than 35 countries. He formerly served as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and served on assignments with Joint Special Operations Command and the Naval Special Warfare Development. He holds degrees from Georgetown University, University of Notre Dame Law School and Harvard Business School.

In addition to connecting people who work in biotech, pharmaceuticals and healthcare with cancer and rare disease patients and families they are helping, the Believe Ball will feature:

Thanks to Believe Ball title sponsor Novartis and other partners, the Emily Whitehead Foundation is growing its support for patients and caregivers affected by cancer and rare diseases, and advocacy for all patients who can be treated with advanced therapies. Believe Ball sponsorships are still available, and all contributions support the realization of the foundation's mission to activate cures so countless more individuals like Emily Whitehead can survive and thrive.

At just five years old, Emily Whitehead was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After relapsing twice and exhausting standard treatments, Emily was enrolled in a clinical trial for a groundbreaking therapy called CAR T-cell therapy. She became the first child in the world to receive the treatment. Today, Emily is thriving and cancer-free. With a global network of scientists, industry collaborators, and generous contributors, the Emily Whitehead Foundation is driven to turn Emily's survivor story into countless more survivor stories.

About the Emily Whitehead Foundation

The Emily Whitehead Foundation, a non-profit organization, is the leading voice of the patient for advanced therapies. Founded by the parents of Emily Whitehead, the first child to receive life-saving CAR T-cell therapy, the Foundation advocates for greater access to advanced treatments and provides support to all individuals affected by cancer and rare disease. With a global network of scientists, industry collaborators, and generous contributors, the Foundation is driven to turn Emily's survivor story into countless more survivor stories. For more information, visit https://www.emilywhiteheadfoundation.org

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SOURCE Emily Whitehead Foundation