Biotech Showcase™ 2025: 3,200+ Attendees and 1,200+ Investors Set to Convene in San Francisco for Leading Biotech Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BiotechShowcase--Marking its 17th year, Biotech Showcase™ will once again serve as the premier destination for global biopharma leaders to connect and advance innovation during J.P. Morgan Healthcare Week. Taking place January 13-15, 2025, in San Francisco, and virtually from January 21-22, 2025, the event will bring together more than 3,200 professionals, including over 1,200 investors, from across the life sciences industry.





As the largest and most influential investor conference for private and micro-mid-cap biotechnology companies, Biotech Showcase offers unique opportunities for companies to showcase cutting-edge innovations and meet one-to-one with investors and biopharmaceutical executives. The conference is seamlessly integrated with the TechBio and Seed Showcases, offering unmatched opportunities to engage with the full spectrum of life science innovation.

In-person events will include expert-led panels and company presentations addressing the industry’s most pressing challenges. Attendees will benefit from one-to-one meetings, face-to-face networking sessions, and extensive on-demand content, including recordings of sessions and workshops, to ensure valuable connections during and after the event.

“Biotech Showcase has become the cornerstone for connecting leading biotech companies with the investors and partners who can accelerate the next generation of therapeutic breakthroughs. We’re excited to welcome both returning and new attendees to engage in a robust agenda of sessions, workshops, and one-to-one meetings,” said Sara Jane Demy, Founder and CEO of Demy-Colton.

The 2025 agenda will feature discussions on trending topics, including:

The Battle Against Cancer: The Armamentarium Keeps Expanding

2025 Cell & Gene State of the Industry Briefing: Expediting the Development of Cell and Gene Therapy

What is TechBio and What Impact Will It Have on Therapeutic Development?

Healthcare Access & Equity: Leading to Better Healthcare for All

The “New” Policy Landscape: Now that the Election is Behind Us, Where Do We Go from Here?

Financing the Biotech Sector: After a Difficult Few Years, Is There Finally a Reason for Optimism?

Tina Elder, Global Managing Director, EBD Group US, added, “Biotech Showcase has proven itself as the go-to event for facilitating meaningful connections that drive investments and partnerships. With more than 1,200 investors, Biotech Showcase provides unparalleled access to global opportunities. The partneringONE® platform enhances the experience, allowing for seamless scheduling and interaction between investors, companies, and thought leaders.”

With more than 325 presenting companies and a projected 6,000+ one-to-one meetings, Biotech Showcase is set to deliver another record-breaking year in terms of networking and deal-making opportunities.

Registration provides access to the full conference experience, including exclusive content and specialized events such as TechBio Showcase and Seed Showcase. Virtual attendees will benefit from partnering privileges in addition to on-demand access to company showcases and session recordings.

For information about registering for Biotech Showcase or to apply to present or sponsor, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/.

About Demy-Colton

Demy-Colton is a premier life sciences events organization committed to connecting industry leaders and fostering partnerships that advance life sciences innovation globally. Demy-Colton’s portfolio includes Biotech Showcase™, BioFuture™, and the Biotech CEO Summits in Europe and California, as well as virtual events designed to keep life sciences professionals connected year-round.

About EBD Group

EBD Group’s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today, our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

