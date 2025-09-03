BioStem Technologies to Present at Two Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental-derived biologics for advanced wound care, today announced that Company management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences being held in New York, NY.

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference:

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 3:20 PM ET





H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference:

Format: Presentation

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM ET





Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the presentations on the “investors” section of the Company’s website at: ir.biostemtechnologies.com.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

