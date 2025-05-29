SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioStem Technologies to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2025 
1 min read

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc.  (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, announces that the company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in Miami.

Jason Matuszewski, the Company’s CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and will be available for one-on-one meetings. For conference attendees wishing to schedule a meeting, please contact Noah Agron, VP Corporate Finance and Strategy, at nagron@biostemtech.com.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contact BioStem Technologies, Inc.:

Phone: 954-380-8342
Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com
E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com
X: @BSEM_Tech
Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

Investor Relations:
Adam Holdsworth
E-Mail: adam@biostemtech.com
Phone: 917-497-9287


