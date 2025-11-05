BioStem Technologies Secures Land Purchase at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton for Future Headquarters

Future Relocation and Expansion to Create Up to 100 New Jobs Over 5 Years

City Approves Up to $300,000 in Economic Incentives to Rapidly Growing MedTech Business

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, today announced the purchase of land for its future headquarters in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University® in Boca Raton.

Under the terms of an agreement with the City, the Company will receive up to $300,000 in economic incentives for the creation of up to 100 jobs over a five-year period. The four-acre land parcel that the Company purchased will be the future home of all administrative offices, manufacturing, and distribution. BioStem has not yet set a timetable for its relocation to the new site.

“As we contemplate the long-term vision for BioStem, we anticipate the need to expand our operations in support of the growing demand for our advanced wound care products. Securing land at the Research Park provides the space for a centralized headquarters, access to talent and technology and attractive economic incentives,” said Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and CEO of BioStem Technologies. “While opportunities were presented to us by representatives of other states, we knew from the start that we wanted to remain in South Florida and continue to contribute greatly to the overall growth of the local life science industry. The Research Park location will place us among other technology innovators and in close proximity to a university with leading science and healthcare programs from which we can attract and train our highly specialized workforce. Furthermore, the City of Boca Raton has worked closely with us to understand and enable us to meet our real estate needs.”

The Research Park at Florida Atlantic University is home to technology companies and research-based organizations, serving as a hub for collaboration by connecting industry leaders and researchers, driving innovation and economic growth across South Florida. The location hosts Global Ventures, an international soft-landing center for second-stage technology companies as they expand into the U.S. market. Spanning 70 acres, the Research Park provides an environment where R&D companies can grow through access to university talent, state-of-the-art facilities, and tailored insights. Established in 1985, it is widely regarded as South Florida’s laboratory for new entrepreneurial ideas and technologies.

“The addition of BioStem Technologies to the Research Park’s community of innovation demonstrates the importance of our university research park for successful economic growth and long-term prosperity for South Florida,” said Andrew S. Duffell, president of the Research Park at Florida Atlantic. “The ability to collaborate with peer scientists close-by and to offer training opportunities for students an essential factor in developing a sustainable MedTech industry here.”

About BioStem Technologies:

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioRetain ® processing method. BioRetain ® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap 2 ™, VENDAJE ®, VENDAJE AC ®, and VENDAJE OPTIC ®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com

Investor Contact:



Philip Trip Taylor, Principal

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406