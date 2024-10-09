Biosero and BioNex Collaborate to Deliver Enhanced Lab Automation Platform

SAN DIEGO & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, and BioNex Solutions, Inc., provider of advanced laboratory automation systems, today announced a collaboration designed to deliver an enhanced experience for customers using the Hive Laboratory Automation platform.





BioNex developed the Hive Laboratory Automation platform, which features an innovative vertical design that facilitates the integration of a large number of instruments and consumable storage units in a relatively small footprint. Its modular design allows direct, forward-facing access to all components for easy labware loading and unloading, daily maintenance, and periodic servicing. Through this new collaboration, Hive platform customers will now be able to use Biosero’s Green Button Go® Scheduler software to control their instruments, devices, and projects.

“We are thrilled to announce this collaboration, which marks a significant milestone for our organization as we join forces with Biosero to combine our strengths, enhance the Hive platform offering, and drive customer success at every installation. Green Button Go software brings the 21 CFR Part 11 compliance feature that many of our customers have been asking for and enables the Hive platform to be used in a regulated environment,” said Tony Lima, CEO of BioNex Solutions. “Together, we aim to ensure the best solution for every customer, addressing even the most difficult challenges while delivering exceptional value.”

Biosero’s portfolio of Green Button Go laboratory automation software is designed to work with a variety of robotic arms, laboratory workstations, mobile robots, and other tools to move samples from start to finish. The user-friendly software enables thoughtful control and powerful insights, making it easy to build closed-loop automated workflows that learn and improve over time.

“We are delighted to team up with BioNex to support scientists using their remarkably efficient and beautifully designed Hive automation platform,” said Ryan Bernhardt, CEO of Biosero. “I believe the sophisticated workflow scheduling capabilities of our Green Button Go software and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance module will allow Hive customers to realize new integrations and capabilities with their existing and future laboratory automation setups, positioning them to accelerate their research and achieve new insights.”

About BioNex Solutions, Inc.

BioNex is a rapidly expanding provider of advanced laboratory automation systems. Our team of engineers and scientists have decades of experience in drug discovery, molecular biology and laboratory robotics, bringing leading edge performance and reliability to your operation. Let us transform your workflow using next-generation automation today. BioNex Solutions’ quality system is certified to ISO 9001. For more information, please visit www.bionexsolutions.com.

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Biosero’s Green Button Go® Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Additionally, Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. Biosero is passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world’s most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.

Contacts



Media Contacts

Richie Huang

Director of Marketing and Applications

BioNex Solutions, Inc.

(669) 306-7709

rhuang@bionexsolutions.com

Suzanne Howard for Biosero

suzanne@bioscribe.com