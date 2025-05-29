BIOQuébec and Life Sciences British Columbia Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Canada’s Life Sciences Sector

LAVAL, Québec, & VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQuébec and Life Sciences British Columbia (LSBC) are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize a strategic collaboration between the two organizations. This partnership aims to strengthen ties between Quebec and British Columbia’s thriving life sciences sectors and foster innovation, investment, and national growth.

The MOU builds on existing collaboration efforts and establishes a framework for future joint initiatives that will benefit members of both organizations. By leveraging shared expertise and facilitating the exchange of resources, and networks, the agreement opens new opportunities in research, product development, commercialization.

By fostering greater cooperation between Quebec and British Columbia, this collaboration strengthens Canada’s position as a global leader in life sciences. The MOU will help accelerate the development of innovative technologies and solutions that will drive the growth of the life sciences sector and address key healthcare needs.

A Key Moment for Bringing Provinces Together

“Canada’s ability to compete on the global stage in life sciences depends on strong, strategic collaboration across provinces. This MOU reflects a shared commitment to building a more connected life sciences ecosystem. One that fosters innovation, supports economic development, and helps advance our shared healthcare priorities,” said Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO of Life Sciences BC.

“This partnership comes at a time when it is more important than ever to reinforce the ties that already exist within Canada’s life sciences ecosystem. Our members, who are often active across the country, expect the industry associations that represent them to lead by example and work together to maximize the impact of these collaborations. By combining the strengths of Quebec and British Columbia, we are building a stronger foundation for innovation and growth in life sciences across Canada,” said Benoît Larose, CEO of BIOQuébec.

Key Benefits for Association Members:

Priority access to high-impact events featuring thought leadership, sector-specific insights, and strategic partnering

Exclusive member discounts for all co-hosted and affiliated events

Enhanced networking and business development pipelines through joint initiatives.

About BIOQuébec

BIOQuébec is a non-profit association entirely funded by its members. It represents more than 280 companies and organizations active in Quebec’s life sciences and health technologies industry. BIOQuébec serves as the industry’s voice, fosters networking and economic development, and acts as a bridge between the private sector and key stakeholders.

Learn more about BIOQuébec: https://www.bioquebec.com/

About Life Sciences BC (LSBC)

Life Sciences BC (LSBC) is a not-for-profit sector association that works to advance British Columbia’s life sciences community through numerous local, national, and international initiatives. We nurture economic development in the province through leadership, facilitation of investment, partnering, government collaboration, and promotion of our world-class life sciences sector.

