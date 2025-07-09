BioNxt Solutions Introduces Targeted Chemotherapy Drug Delivery Platform for Precision Oncology

BioNxt Solutions Inc. ("BioNxt" or the "Company") (CSE:BNXT)(OTC PINK:BNXTF)(FSE:BXT), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in advanced drug-delivery technologies, today announces the advancement of a potential breakthrough targeted chemotherapy delivery platform designed to address a critical unmet need in precision oncology by localizing toxic chemotherapy drugs inside tumours while minimizing systemic exposure.

A Smarter Chemotherapy: Targeted Delivery That Concentrates Treatment in Tumors While Shielding Healthy Cells

The proprietary targeted drug delivery system (TDDS) employs a novel, dual-action mechanism that first concentrates potent chemotherapy in close proximity to tumours, then rapidly neutralizes free drug molecules outside of the tumour location to protect healthy tissue. This targeted approach has demonstrated in-vitro potential to enable a 10-fold increase in therapeutic effect while maintaining the safety of healthy cells, significantly expanding the therapeutic window.

Tumour-Selective Release: Chemotherapeutic payloads are engineered to activate release only when exposed to tumour specific conditions, concentrating anti-cancer activity where it is most needed. Neutralise, Re-target & Re-release: Free drug molecules that escape the tumour zone are trapped and rendered inert until they recirculate back to the tumour site for re-release, helping to protect healthy tissues and potentially enabling higher dosing with fewer side-effects.

The platform is designed to be compatible with more than 100 established chemotherapy agents and oncology therapies, including generic molecules and previously shelved compounds deemed too toxic for systemic use, positioning BioNxt as a prospective collaborative partner rather than a competitor to originator pharma.

Addressing a Rapidly Expanding Chemotherapy-Drug Market

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global chemotherapy-drug market was valued at approximately USD 47 billion in 2022 and is projected to approach USD 98 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of about 9.6 percent. Precedence Research reported that North America accounted for roughly 44 percent of worldwide revenue in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the remainder of the decade. BioNxt believes that delivery innovations capable of improving the therapeutic index of existing cytotoxic drugs are well positioned to capture meaningful value within this expanding segment.

Collaborative Commercialization Strategy

BioNxt intends to pursue a partnership-first model, including co-development, out-licensing and royalty-bearing supply agreements with innovator and generic manufacturers. By leveraging established expedited regulatory pathways, the Company aims to accelerate time-to-market while containing development risk and cost.

"Our team is dedicated to advancing targeted chemotherapy delivery technology to help improve the standard of care for cancer patients," said Hugh Rogers, CEO of BioNxt Solutions. "We look forward to sharing further updates as the program moves forward."

Additional information, including the platform's brand name, initial clinical focus and development timelines, will be disclosed in a forthcoming announcement.

Targeted Chemotherapy Delivery Transaction Terms

BioNxt and the technology inventors have signed a term sheet whereby the Company would fund development costs over the next 36 months and issue consideration shares to earn an 80% interest in the technology. The cash commitments and share-based compensation are tied to various technical, clinical, and intellectual property milestones. BioNxt will provide a CAD $50,000 loan to the technology inventors which will convert, on signing of a definitive agreement, to a development cost. The founders of the technology will retain a royalty with a maximum cap. The parties are working toward a definitive agreement which is expected to be signed in the coming weeks. Terms of the transaction will be disclosed at that time. The Company anticipates paying a finder's fee in cash and/or securities in connection with the transaction. Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, receipt of any regulatory approvals as necessary.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery technologies, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. The Company's proprietary platforms-Sublingual (Thin-Film), Transdermal (Skin Patch), and Oral (Enteric-Coated Tablets)-target key therapeutic areas, including autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and longevity.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization eﬀorts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange:BNXT, OTC Markets:BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN:A3D1K3.

To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Hugh Rogers, Co-Founder, CEO and Director

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 778.598.2698

Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the development, testing, regulatory approval, and commercialization of BioNxt's sublingual drug products, as well as projected milestones, anticipated partnerships, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond BioNxt's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, delays in regulatory approvals, negative outcomes from clinical trials, changes in market demand, fluctuations in funding availability, or disruptions in supply chains. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioNxt undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected include changes in market demand, regulatory developments, delays in clinical trials, fluctuations in financing availability, supply chain disruptions, and unforeseen competitive pressures.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire