BioNTech to Host Second AI Day as an Edition of Its Innovation Series on October 1, 2025

MAINZ, Germany, September 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”), alongside its artificial intelligence (“AI”) company InstaDeep Ltd. (“InstaDeep”), will host its second AI Day, an edition of BioNTech’s “Innovation Series”, at 09:00 a.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. CEST) on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, in London, United Kingdom. The event will provide an overview of BioNTech’s AI strategy and capabilities, and the application of AI in BioNTech’s pipeline and internal processes.

The live webcast of the event will be available via this link.

Participants may also access the slides and a recording of the event via the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor Relations section of BioNTech’s website at www.BioNTech.com . The recording will be available shortly after the event’s conclusion and archived on BioNTech’s website for one year thereafter.

About BioNTech



Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech) is a global next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel investigative therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. BioNTech exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic modalities with the intent of rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its diversified portfolio of oncology product candidates aiming to address the full continuum of cancer includes mRNA cancer immunotherapies, next-generation immunomodulators and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and innovative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are researching and developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global and specialized pharmaceutical collaborators, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Duality Biologics, Fosun Pharma, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Genmab, MediLink, OncoC4, Pfizer and Regeneron.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Douglas Maffei, PhD

Investors@biontech.de

Media Relations

Jasmina Alatovic

Media@biontech.de