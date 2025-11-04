BioNTech Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Continued clinical execution of oncology strategy with focus on two pan-tumor programs, including combination approaches to address the full continuum of cancer from early to late disease stages

Demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity and manageable safety profile of pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545), a bispecific antibody candidate targeting PD-L1 1 and VEGF-A, in first disclosed interim data from global Phase 2 trial in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer

Plan to initiate additional pivotal trials for pumitamig in first-line microsatellite stable colorectal cancer and first-line gastric cancer

Launched variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for the 2025/2026 vaccination season in multiple regions

Third quarter 2025 revenues of €1.5 billion 2 , net loss of €28.7 million and basic and diluted loss per share of €0.12 ($0.14 3 )

Strengthened financial position to €16.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and security investments 4 ; received $1.5 billion payment from Bristol Myers Squibb (“BMS”) partnership

Increased revenue guidance range of €2.6-2.8 billion and lowered expense guidance ranges for R&D to €2.0-2.2 billion, for SG&A to €550-650 million, and for capital expenditures for operating activities to €200-250 million5

MAINZ, Germany, November 3, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and provided an update on its corporate progress.

“In the third quarter, we made substantial progress in executing against our oncology strategy. We advanced our priority pan-tumor programs, mRNA cancer immunotherapies and pumitamig. Simultaneously, we further broadened these programs to include evaluation of novel combinations with the aim to deliver differentiated or best-in-class therapeutic profiles,” said Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BioNTech. “Our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb on pumitamig is already demonstrating the strength of this partnership, with multiple additional pivotal trials in preparation with pumitamig planned to start this and next year. This illustrates our commitment to delivering truly transformative options for patients in need.”

Financial Review for Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025

in millions €,

except per share data Third Quarter 2025 Third Quarter 2024 Year-to-date

2025 Year-to-date

2024 Revenues 1,518.9 1,244.8 1,962.5 1,561.1 Net profit / (loss) (28.7) 198.1 (831.1) (924.8) Basic earnings / (loss) per share (0.12) 0.82 (3.45) (3.83) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share (0.12) 0.81 (3.45) (3.83)

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were €1,518.9 million, compared to €1,244.8 million for the comparative prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenues were €1,962.5 million, compared to €1,561.1 million for the comparative prior year period. The increases in both quarterly and year-to-date revenues compared to the prior year were primarily driven by revenues related to BioNTech’s collaboration with BMS that were recognized in the third quarter of 2025. This increase was partially offset by lower sales volumes of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were €564.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to €550.3 million for the comparative prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, R&D expenses were €1,599.5 million, compared to €1,642.4 million for the comparative prior year period. Year-to-date R&D expenses were mainly driven by the start of late-stage trials for immuno-oncology (“IO”) and antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) development programs and partly offset by cost savings resulting from active portfolio management.

Sales, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, in total, amounted to €148.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to €150.5 million for the comparative prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, SG&A expenses were €406.5 million, compared to €466.9 million for the comparative prior year period. The year-to-date and quarter-to-quarter decreases were mainly driven by lower external costs, partially compensated by an ongoing commercial build-up.

Other operating result amounted to negative €704.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to negative €354.6 million for the comparative prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, other operating result amounted to negative €730.1 million compared to negative €616.9 million for the prior year period. The increase in other operating expenses compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily influenced by the settlement of a contractual dispute.

Net loss was €28.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a net income of €198.1 million for the comparative prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net loss was €831.1 million, compared to a net loss of €924.8 million for the comparative prior year period.

Basic and diluted loss per share was €0.12 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a basic earnings per share of €0.82 and diluted earnings per share of €0.81 for the comparative prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, basic and diluted loss per share was €3.45, compared to a basic and diluted loss per share of €3.83 for the comparative prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents plus security investments as of September 30, 2025, reached €16,704.9 million, comprising €10,092.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, €4,275.6 million in current security investments and €2,336.4 million in non-current security investments.

Shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025, were 240,455,450, excluding 8,096,750 shares held in treasury.

“The receipt of $1.5 billion from our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb further underscores the strategic value of our collaborations not only in the long but also in the short term,” said Ramón Zapata, Chief Financial Officer at BioNTech. “We are increasing our 2025 full year revenue guidance to €2.6-2.8 billion. At the same time, we continue to optimize our cost base to support a sustainable development trajectory and ensure operational efficiency.”

2025 Financial Year Guidance5:

FY Guidance March 2025 FY Guidance November 2025 Revenues for the 2025 financial year €1,700 - €2,200 million €2,600 - €2,800 million

BioNTech has increased its previous revenue guidance and now expects its revenues for the full 2025 financial year to be in the range of €2,600 - €2,800 million. With regards to COVID-19 vaccine franchise, the guidance reflects the following assumptions: relatively stable COVID-19 vaccine pricing and market share as compared to 2024; inventory write-downs and other charges estimated to be approximately 15% of BioNTech’s share of gross profit from COVID-19 vaccine sales in Pfizer Inc.’s (“Pfizer”) territory; and anticipated revenues from a pandemic preparedness contract with the German government. Current and potential further developments in law, global public policy, international trade, and public sentiment as they continue to evolve could further impact the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine revenues and expenses. The revenue guidance also includes anticipated revenues from collaborations, and from the BioNTech Group service businesses.

Planned 2025 Financial Year Expenses and Capex:

FY Guidance March 2025 FY Guidance November 2025 R&D expenses €2,600 - €2,800 million €2,000 - €2,200 million SG&A expenses €650 - €750 million €550 - €650 million Capital expenditures for operating activities €250 - €350 million €200 - €250 million

BioNTech has lowered expense guidance ranges for R&D, SG&A and capital expenditures for operating activities for the 2025 financial year.

The Company expects to continuously focus investments on R&D and scaling the business for late-stage development and commercial readiness in oncology, while remaining cost-disciplined. Strategic capital allocation will continue to be a key driver of the Company’s trajectory. As part of BioNTech’s strategy, the Company may continue to evaluate appropriate corporate development opportunities with the aim of driving sustainable long-term growth and creating future value.

The full interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements can be found in BioNTech’s Report on Form 6-K for the period ended September 30, 2025, filed today with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

Operational Review for the Third Quarter 2025, Key Post Period-End Events and Outlook

Variant-adapted COVID-19 Vaccine

In the third quarter of 2025, BioNTech and Pfizer executed the commercial launch of their variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine for the 2025/2026 vaccination season.

In July, BioNTech and Pfizer’s LP.8.1-adapted monovalent COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the European Commission following recommendation for marketing authorization by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) of the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”). The companies began shipments of the vaccine to EU member states that ordered this formulation.

In August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved the companies’ LP.8.1-adapted COVID-19 vaccine. Shipping of the vaccine began immediately to ensure timely availability of this season’s vaccine in pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics across the United States.

Select Oncology Pipeline Updates

Next-Generation Immunomodulators and Combinations

Pumitamig (BNT327/BMS986545) is a bispecific antibody candidate combining PD-L1 checkpoint inhibition with VEGF-A neutralization that is being developed in collaboration with BMS.

In September 2025, interim data from a global Phase 2 clinical trial ( NCT06449209 NCT06712355





A global Phase 2/3 clinical trial (ROSETTA Lung-02; N CT06712316





A global Phase 2 clinical trial ( NCT06449222 NCT07173751





Additional pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trials for pumitamig in first-line microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (“CRC”) (ROSETTA CRC-203; NCT07221357 NCT07221149

In the last quarter, BioNTech initiated several signal-seeking clinical trials to evaluate pumitamig with the Company’s proprietary assets:

In August, the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial ( NCT07079631





Also in August, the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial ( NCT07070232





In September, the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial ( NCT07147348





In October, the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial ( NCT07111520 ) to evaluate BioNTech and MediLink’s BNT326/YL202 in combination with pumitamig in advanced NSCLC.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Trastuzumab pamirtecan (BNT323/DB-1303) is an ADC candidate targeting HER2 that is being developed in collaboration with Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.’s (“DualityBio”).

A Phase 1/2 clinical trial ( NCT05150691





In September, the first patient was dosed in a global Phase 3 clinical trial ( NCT06340568





Also in September, BioNTech and DualityBio announced that the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial ( NCT06265428 NCT06018337

BNT325/DB-1305 is a TROP2-targeted ADC candidate that is being developed in collaboration with DualityBio.

A Phase 1/2 clinical trial ( NCT05438329

mRNA Cancer Immunotherapies

Autogene cevumeran (BNT122/RO7198457) is an mRNA cancer immunotherapy candidate for individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (“iNeST”) that is being developed in collaboration with Genentech, Inc. (“Genentech”), a member of the Roche Group (“Roche”).

In October, data from a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial (IMCODE001; NCT03815058

BNT111 is based on BioNTech’s fully owned, off-the-shelf FixVac platform, and encodes four melanoma-associated antigens.

In October, data from a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial (BNT111-01; NCT04526899

BNT116 is based on BioNTech’s fully owned, off-the-shelf FixVac platform, and is designed to elicit an immune response to six tumor-associated antigens that were identified to be frequently expressed in NSCLC.

A Phase 1 clinical trial (LuCa-MERIT-1; NCT05142189

Corporate Update for the Third Quarter 2025

In October, BioNTech and InstaDeep Ltd. (“InstaDeep”), its artificial intelligence (“AI”) subsidiary, hosted their second AI Day live event in London, United Kingdom, as part of their Innovation Series. BioNTech showcased its AI strategy, capabilities as well as scaling and deployment across its pipeline with a focus on personalized cancer immunotherapies and precision medicines



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions €, except per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues 1,518.9 1,244.8 1,962.5 1,561.1 Cost of sales (148.3) (178.9) (308.5) (297.8) Research and development expenses (564.8) (550.3) (1,599.5) (1,642.4) Sales and marketing expenses (27.3) (18.1) (60.7) (46.6) General and administrative expenses (121.2) (132.4) (345.8) (420.3) Other operating expenses (729.5) (410.9) (884.7) (719.9) Other operating income 25.3 56.3 154.6 103.0 Operating profit / (loss) (46.9) 10.5 (1,082.1) (1,462.9) Finance income 96.8 156.2 324.8 498.8 Finance expenses (25.2) (8.0) (66.1) (14.8) Profit / (Loss) before tax 24.7 158.7 (823.4) (978.9) Income taxes (53.4) 39.4 (7.7) 54.1 Net profit / (loss) (28.7) 198.1 (831.1) (924.8) Earnings / (Loss) per share Basic earnings / (loss) per share (0.12) 0.82 (3.45) (3.83) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share (0.12) 0.81 (3.45) (3.83)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

September 30, December 31, (in millions €) 2025 2024 Assets (unaudited) Non-current assets Goodwill 357.7 380.6 Other intangible assets 1,389.8 790.4 Property, plant and equipment 1,039.7 935.3 Right-of-use assets 201.0 248.1 Contract assets 3.9 9.8 Other financial assets 2,476.0 1,254.0 Other non-financial assets 24.6 26.3 Deferred tax assets 17.7 81.7 Total non-current assets 5,510.4 3,726.2 Current assets Inventories 225.7 283.3 Trade and other receivables 690.8 1,463.9 Contract assets 8.9 10.0 Other financial assets 4,434.7 7,021.7 Other non-financial assets 292.9 212.7 Income tax assets 84.8 50.0 Cash and cash equivalents 10,092.9 9,761.9 Total current assets 15,830.7 18,803.5 Total assets 21,341.1 22,529.7 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 248.6 248.6 Capital reserve 1,453.2 1,398.6 Treasury shares (8.1) (8.6) Retained earnings 18,266.9 19,098.0 Other reserves (1,483.3) (1,325.5) Total equity 18,477.3 19,411.1 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities, loans and borrowings 192.0 214.7 Other financial liabilities 96.4 46.9 Provisions 24.2 20.9 Contract liabilities 219.0 183.0 Other non-financial liabilities 85.5 87.5 Deferred tax liabilities 24.2 42.4 Total non-current liabilities 641.3 595.4 Current liabilities Lease liabilities, loans and borrowings 53.4 39.5 Trade payables and other payables 399.8 426.7 Other financial liabilities 597.4 1,443.4 Income tax liabilities 6.3 4.5 Provisions 211.5 144.8 Contract liabilities 796.1 294.9 Other non-financial liabilities 158.0 169.4 Total current liabilities 2,222.5 2,523.2 Total liabilities 2,863.8 3,118.6 Total equity and liabilities 21,341.1 22,529.7

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions €) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Net profit / (loss) (28.7) 198.1 (831.1) (924.8) Income taxes 53.4 (39.4) 7.7 (54.1) Profit / (Loss) before tax 24.7 158.7 (823.4) (978.9) Adjustments to reconcile loss before tax to net cash flows: Depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant, equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets 124.2 44.4 218.0 132.6 Share-based payment expenses 27.9 40.9 82.1 77.4 Net foreign exchange differences (24.1) (35.5) 36.4 (77.4) (Gain) / Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1.3) — (1.7) (0.2) Finance income excluding foreign exchange differences (96.8) (156.2) (324.8) (498.8) Finance expense excluding foreign exchange differences 2.6 5.3 17.1 14.8 Government grants (10.5) (14.6) (43.5) (26.8) Other non-cash (income) / loss — — (15.0) — Unrealized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments at fair value through profit or loss 15.7 (6.0) (12.9) 0.7 Working capital adjustments: Decrease / (Increase) in trade and other receivables, contract assets and other assets 881.7 (830.2) 1,002.7 1,267.6 Decrease in inventories 5.1 37.0 61.7 54.6 (Decrease) / Increase in trade payables, other financial liabilities, other liabilities, contract liabilities, refund liabilities and provisions (242.8) 117.9 (299.2) 590.7 Interest received and realized gains from cash and cash equivalents 83.5 73.1 275.2 353.3 Interest paid and realized losses from cash and cash equivalents (2.4) (1.6) (8.2) (6.9) Income tax received / (paid), net (9.6) 1.6 (36.7) (190.8) Share-based payments (4.2) (134.4) (19.3) (143.6) Government grants received 7.0 60.7 38.0 102.7 Net cash flows from / (used in) operating activities 780.7 (638.9) 146.5 671.0 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (35.9) (72.8) (111.9) (219.9) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2.9 0.3 3.9 0.5 Purchase of intangible assets (2.7) (10.2) (575.0) (141.3) Acquisition of subsidiaries and businesses, net of cash acquired — — (78.5) — Investment in other financial assets (2,869.0) (2,958.2) (7,046.7) (10,301.5) Proceeds from maturity of other financial assets 1,979.4 2,898.8 8,065.3 7,974.3 Net cash flows from / (used in) investing activities (925.3) (142.1) 257.1 (2,687.9) Financing activities Repayment of loans and borrowings (1.2) — (9.4) (2.3) Payments related to lease liabilities (10.3) (7.9) (29.2) (36.3) Net cash flows used in financing activities (11.5) (7.9) (38.6) (38.6) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (156.1) (788.9) 365.0 (2,055.5) Change in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exchange rate differences (21.5) (2.3) (28.4) 1.2 Change in cash and cash equivalents resulting from other valuation effects 1.0 39.1 (5.6) 15.2 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 10,269.5 10,376.7 9,761.9 11,663.7 Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30 10,092.9 9,624.6 10,092.9 9,624.6



