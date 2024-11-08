SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Bionano to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 13, 2024

November 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the third quarter 2024 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:Wednesday, November 13th, 2024
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Participant Link:Registration – Click Here
Webcast Link:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dmabxin9

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:
David Holmes
Gilmartin Group
+1 (858) 888-7625
IR@bionano.com

