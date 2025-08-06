Bionano Announces Upgrades to its Software and Compute Platforms to Make Analysis of OGM, Microarray and NGS Data Easier, Faster and More Accurate

VIA™ 7.2 transforms the workflow for optical genome mapping (OGM) data analysis with AI in constitutional genetic disorders

VIA 7.2 supercharges the OGM heme workflow by allowing AI to utilize a lab’s historical results to speed future interpretations

VIA 7.2 extends significance associated with phenotype (SAP) scoring to OGM data for the first time and uses that score to help streamline interpretation decisions for OGM variants

VIA 7.2 includes several pan-application improvements including alignment of OGM data with standard nomenclature conventions

Bionano Solve™ 3.8.3 expands its control database of background structural variants (SVs) by 18% and exhibits improvements in sensitivity, specificity and resolution for SV detection

Upgrades to software on Bionano’s Stratys™ Compute, a server that leverages advanced GPU chips, double the number of cancer samples that can be analyzed per week and expand functionality to include analysis pipelines previously available only on CPU versions of our compute servers

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) today announced the release of the latest versions of its VIA™ and Solve™ software for genomic data analysis and upgrades to its Stratys™ Compute server. VIA 7.2 and Solve 3.8.3 are planned to be released in a first wave to 20 early access users, with broad commercial release expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. VIA automates variant calling, annotation and interpretation with AI for enhanced contextualization of variant calls across multiple types with accelerated time to results for OGM, microarray and next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. Solve is the variant calling engine for OGM and the Stratys Compute is a server used for OGM data analysis that leverages advanced GPU chips.

The key advancements in this wave of upgrades include:

“We are excited for these pivotal updates to VIA and Solve software to reach the market. They can enhance the ease of use and speed to interpretation for hematological malignancies and now extend these capabilities to applications for constitutional genetic disorders. In addition, these upgrades are expected to improve performance overall and accelerate analysis on the Stratys Compute hardware. I’m proud of the team for these developments and I believe they show Bionano is continuing its rich tradition of innovation in cytogenomics,” commented Dr. Erik Holmlin, Bionano’s president & chief executive officer.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “can,” “expected,” “planned,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies, among other things, and in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding improvements and capabilities of the VIA and Solve software; the ability of upgrades to the Stratys Compute to double the number of cancer samples that can be analyzed per week and expand functionality; timing and extent of the early access and full commercial release of the VIA 7.3 and Solve 3.8.3 software; the ability of VIA 7.2 and Solve 3.8.3 to enhance the ease of use and speed to interpretation for hematological malignancies and constitutional genetic disorders; the ability of the upgrades on Stratys Compute software to improve performance overall and accelerate analysis on the Stratys Compute hardware; and any other statements not of historical fact. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve inherent risk and uncertainty (both general and specific) and should note that they are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the failure of the VIA and Solve software to offer the improvements and capabilities referenced in this press release; the inability of upgrades to the Stratys Compute to double the number of cancer samples that can be analyzed per week and expand functionality; the timing and extent of the early access and full commercial release of the VIA 7.3 and Solve 3.8.3 software; the failure of VIA 7.2 and Solve 3.8.3 to enhance the ease of use and speed to interpretation for hematological malignancies and constitutional genetic disorders; the failure of the upgrades on Stratys Compute software to improve performance overall and accelerate analysis on the Stratys Compute hardware; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts and our ability to continue as a “going concern,” which requires us to manage costs and obtain significant additional financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the risk that if we fail to obtain additional financing we may seek relief under applicable insolvency laws; the impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, such as the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and Israel and Gaza and uncertain market conditions, including inflation, tariffs, and supply chain disruptions, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date the statements are made. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

