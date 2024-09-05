BiomX to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announces today that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 9 - 11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Presentation Date: September 9, 2024 Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/d258dc7c-4d95-483c-9e0e-be6af1e9343d

A replay of the presentation can be found on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations and will be available for 90 days: https://ir.biomx.com/news-events



Mr. Solomon will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT ("BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment") platform to customize phage compositions against these targets.

