SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BiomX to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, announces today that Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 9 - 11, 2024 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Presentation Date: September 9, 2024
Time: Available on-demand starting at 7:00 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/d258dc7c-4d95-483c-9e0e-be6af1e9343d

A replay of the presentation can be found on the Company’s website under Events & Presentations and will be available for 90 days: https://ir.biomx.com/news-events

Mr. Solomon will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About BiomX
BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Contacts:
BiomX, Inc.
Assaf Oron
+97254-2228901
assafo@biomx.com

INVESTORS:
CORE IR
Peter Seltzberg
peters@coreir.com

Maryland Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Healthcare worker administers a vaccine to a patient
COVID-19
Novavax Catches Up to Competitors With FDA Approval for Updated COVID-19 Boosters
September 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gloved hand holding a vial of mpox vaccine
Regulatory
Emergent Wins FDA Approval for Mpox Vaccine as Outbreak Rages On
August 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Business
Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin