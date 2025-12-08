BiomX Announces Discontinuation of Phase 2b BX004 Trial Following Internal Review

Following internal analysis and Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) feedback, the Company has elected to discontinue the BX004 Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Phase 2b trial

BiomX continues to see potential in BX011, its phage program for Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections associated with diabetic foot infections (DFI). The Company is also implementing cost cutting measures, while evaluating strategic alternatives

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies targeting specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced its discontinuation of the ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial of nebulized phage therapy BX004 in patients with CF associated with chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

The decision to discontinue the CF Phase 2b trial follows the Company’s previously announced safety review by the independent DMC on November 25, 2025. After assessing the DMC’s recommendations and conducting an internal analysis of unexpectedly high rates of adverse events, the Company has elected to discontinue the trial. Additionally, the Company plans to implement cost-cutting measures including a significant reduction in workforce while reviewing other strategic alternatives, aimed at maximizing shareholder value.

“Our first priority is the improved treatment, health and safety of patients in the cystic fibrosis community, including those who enrolled in this trial. Patients living with cystic fibrosis continue to face significant challenges and require improved treatment options, including for Pseudomonas infections” said Jonathan Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of BiomX. “Ultimately, the projected timelines and resources required to evaluate the issue and potentially proceed safely with an alternative dosing or treatment strategy were beyond the Company’s currently available resources, leading us to make the difficult decision to discontinue the program.”

Subject to availability of sufficient financial and other resources, the focus of the Company will be the development of bacteriophage-based therapeutics and advancing BX011 its fixed phage cocktail targeting S. aureus infection in patients with DFI.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company leading the development of natural and engineered phage cocktails and personalized phage treatments designed to target and destroy harmful bacteria for the treatment of chronic diseases with substantial unmet needs. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and applies its BOLT (“BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment”) platform to customize phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

