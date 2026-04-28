Biomolecular Holdings Announces Issuance of Foundational Patents for Revolutionary Tetrahedral Antibody Technology

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomolecular Holdings LLC, a privately-held biotechnology company advancing next-generation antibody architectures, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted U.S. Patent No. 12,612,611 covering its Tetrahedral Antibody technology. The tetrahedral architecture uniquely combines two IgG Fc domains with four Fab domains. By securing genus claims covering Tetrahedral Antibodies with antibody V regions of any specificity, the Patent provides legal exclusivity for the company’s novel molecular compositions designed to redefine the potency and safety of immunotherapy.

This Patent follows the November 2025 issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,473,363 (“NK/Monocyte Engagers”) which specifically covers a first-in-class anti-CD19/CD20 Tetrahedral Antibody engineered to achieve deep B-cell depletion in patients with resistant or refractory B-cell cancers and to trigger an “immune reset” in those suffering from B-cell-mediated autoimmune disease.

A Paradigm Shift: The Immune Reset

While conventional antibodies often possess limited binding, Tetrahedral Antibodies leverage a revolutionary tetravalent, bispecific configuration featuring dual Fc domains. This architecture enables superior cooperative binding between disease targets and innate immune cells such as Natural Killer (NK) cells and monocytes. By combining curative potential together with the safety, scalability and convenience of a monoclonal antibody, this approach offers the possibility of an “autoimmune remission” in patients and a transformative, "off-the-shelf" alternative to complex cellular therapies like CAR-T.

“The granting of these patents recognizes a structural breakthrough in how we engage the innate immune system,” said Daniel Capon, Ph.D., inventor of the technology. “By securing this foundational intellectual property, we are opening the path for a new generation of immunotherapies that are both powerful and accessible.”

About Biomolecular Holdings LLC

Biomolecular Holdings specializes in high-impact antibody architectures conceived by its founder, Dr. Daniel Capon. A pioneer in biotechnology, Dr. Capon’s previous patented inventions include Fc fusion proteins, CAR-T, and the technology for producing fully human antibodies. These breakthroughs have underpinned FDA-approved blockbusters including Enbrel®, Yescarta®, and Prolia®, and generated over $200 billion in cumulative global revenues. In addition to his research, Dr. Capon has appeared as a scientific expert in patent litigation. His contributions as an inventor have helped establish the factors used by the United States Patent and Trademark Office to determine whether a patent application contains a written description adequate to support broad patent claims.

Contact: info@biomolecularholdings.com

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