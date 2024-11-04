biomodal to Present New 6-Base Genome Data Showing Enhanced Sensitivity for Detection of Stage I Colorectal Cancer in Plasma cell-free DNA at American Society of Human Genetics Meeting 2024

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--biomodal, an omics-based life sciences technology and analytics company, today announced it will present new data highlighting the utility of duet multiomics solution evoC in the early detection of disease by distinguishing 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC) to synergistically increase signal. As described in a recently submitted preprint, the 6-base genome – A, T, G, C, 5mC, and 5hmC – enables the observation of an elevated 5hmC signal in the early stages of disease which precedes the loss of 5mC in later stage disease.





Methylation and demethylation are dynamic and responsive processes regulating gene expression during normal development and disease. Simply, methylation (5mC) turns genes off and demethylation (5mC converted to 5hmC, and then back to cytosine) turns genes on. Historical methylation measurements have conflated 5mC and 5hmC into a modified cytosine signal (modC) and therefore cannot map this trajectory of demethylation from 5mC to 5hmC during the early phases of disease. These unprecedented findings will be presented at the ASHG annual meeting in Denver on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

“Our goal is to provide researchers and liquid biopsy clinical test developers with innovative tools that enable them to reveal previously undetectable biological changes,” said Peter Fromen, CEO of biomodal. “The preprint data shows the 6-base genome is a powerful discovery tool to observe shifts in gene regulation via 5mC and 5hmC biomarkers and could materially improve early disease detection. Although our research focused on colorectal cancer, we believe the results could be applicable for the early detection, profiling and monitoring of numerous indications within and beyond the field of oncology.”

Read the bioRxiv.org preprint detailing the study here.

In addition to their groundbreaking findings on the early detection of cancer, the company will also present data on the predictive power of the 6-base genome for gene regulation, and their latest discoveries in a single cell methodology for 6-base analysis.

Oral Presentation:

5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine are synergistic biomarkers for early detection of colorectal cancer

Wednesday, November 6th, 2024 | 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM | RM103

Poster Sessions:

Multiomic 6-base data from cell-free DNA enhances the performance of liquid biopsy classifiers

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 | 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM MT | Exhibit & Poster Hall, Hall F | Board 8050W Simultaneous single cell sequencing of genetic and epigenetic bases

Thursday, November 7, 2024 | 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM MT | Exhibit & Poster Hall, Hall F | Board 1170T Inferring genome organisation and gene regulation from 6-base sequencing data

Friday, November 8, 2024 | 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM MT | Exhibit & Poster Hall, Hall F | Board 1021F

About biomodal

biomodal is an omics-based life-sciences technology and analytics company delivering products that bring the dynamism of our ever-changing biology into focus. Our duet multiomics solutions enable more epigenetic information from a single, low input DNA sample without complex, resource intensive bioinformatics or harsh chemical treatment. Our single-base-resolution, resolved sequencing approach unlocks the combinatorial power of genetic and epigenetic information in one workflow, elucidating greater biological insight within the fields of cancer, neurodegenerative disease, and ageing.

Please visit biomodal.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/biomodal.

Contacts



Media contact

Donna McDade Walker, PhD

VP, Global Marketing & Product Management

donna.mcdadewalker@biomodal.com