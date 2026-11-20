BOCA RATON, Fla., November 20th, 2026 — Biomedic Innovative Solutions today announced the launch of its new website, biomedic.com, offering healthcare providers and partners a central destination to explore the latest regenerative care solutions in the company's portfolio and connect with its team.

The website introduces visitors to Biomedic's portfolio of biologic and bioengineered skin substitutes, advanced medical devices, and durable medical equipment. Dedicated solution categories help visitors explore offerings relevant to regenerative care and wound management, while company news provides updates on Biomedic's activities and collaborations.

The site also features Biomedic365™, the company's complimentary provider support program offering product education, technical support, and reimbursement guidance.

“When a healthcare provider visits our website, they should be able to explore our regenerative care portfolio, learn about the support available through Biomedic365™, and connect with our team to discuss their needs,” said Lana Batchaeva, Managing Partner at Biomedic Innovative Solutions. “That is the experience we wanted to create—a clear path from discovering a solution to starting a conversation with the people who can help.”

Visitors can explore the new website at www.biomedic.com

About Biomedic Innovative Solutions

Biomedic Innovative Solutions connects healthcare providers with regenerative care and advanced wound care solutions. Working alongside hospitals, wound care clinics, and other healthcare institutions, Biomedic offers a portfolio spanning skin substitutes, medical devices, and durable medical equipment, complemented by provider education and support through Biomedic365™. Learn more at www.biomedic.com

Media Contact

Lana Batchaeva

Managing Partner, Biomedic Innovative Solutions

info@biomedic.com

+1 888-808-2466

www.biomedic.com